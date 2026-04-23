EKURHULENI, GAUTENG— The suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi will not be sleeping in his own bed as his bail application at the Boksburg Magistrates Court was postponed yet again on 23 April 2026 in Ekurhuleni.

Julius Mkhwanazi will spend another night in jail. Images: @MDNNewss/ X and The News Vine South Africa/ Facebook

Source: Twitter

Mkhwanazi and his co-accused, Ekurhuleni's City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, appeared before the court on charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. According to Tumi Sole, who tweeted on his @tumisole X account, the case was rolled over to 24 April 2026.

Read the tweet on X here:

Why were Lerutla and Mkhwanazi in court?

Mkhwanazi appeared in court days after he was arrested on 18 April 2026 at his home. Lerutla was arrested the following day at OR Tambo International Airport. They were charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice as investigations into corruption at Ekurhuleni continues.

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Mkhwanazi was accused of colluding with Lerutla to pay an impersonator to appear on his behalf in court. Lerutla was arrested for speeding, and his first court appearance coincided with his interview for the position of the Chief Financial Officer of Ekurhuleni in 2021. He paid an unidentified man and Mkhwanazi R100,000 for the man to impersonate Lerutla. He appeared on his behalf and was sentenced to community service. However, the man allegedly did it once.

Mkhwanazi, on the other hand, was accused of fitting vehicles belonging to attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala as state vehicles. He also fitted them with blue lights. However, Ekurhuleni stated that the state did not receive the vehicles.

Source: Briefly News