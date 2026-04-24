A store called Faro Africa is selling branded items from names like Michael Kors and Timberland at affordable prices

The store buys excess and unsold inventory directly from fashion brands and sells it at heavily reduced prices

South Africans had questions about whether the items are genuine and how to get them

Branded clothing and branded handbags. Images: @faroafrica

Source: TikTok

A Joburg clothing store is turning heads after sharing a video of branded items selling for a fraction of their original prices. They shared a clip on their TikTok account @faroafrica on 19 March 2026, showing off what they called Johannesburg's best kept secret after officially opening at Rosebank Mall.

The video shows the items that are inside of the store, with item after item showing the kind of price drops that had South Africans doing a double take. A Michael Kors handbag that originally retailed at R3,659 was on sale for R999. Nike sneakers dropped from R2,199 to R799. Timberland boots went from R5,599 to R799. Lacoste sneakers came down from R2,499 to R799.

Aside from those, there was a Jimmy Choo Urban Hero perfume that retailed at R1,419 and was now going for R499. A Valentino handbag dropped from R2,799 to R999. Boss glasses went from R3,799 to R799. An ASOS outfit that originally sold for R2,999 was marked down to R399 and a New Era cap came down from R298 to R179.

What is Faro Africa and are the items real?

Faro Africa works directly with fashion brands to buy their leftover and unsold stock. Instead of letting that clothing go to waste, they fix it up and sell it at much lower prices in markets where those brands do not usually have stores. That is how a Valentino bag or a pair of Timberlands ends up on their shelves for a fraction of what customers would normally pay, and yes, the items are authentic.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

For shoppers who do not want to pay everything upfront, the store offers Payflex, which lets you split your purchase into three or four interest free instalments. There is also a Payflex Now option that allows you to pay over three or 12 months at checkout, though terms and conditions apply.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi interested in store selling branded items

South Africans had plenty of questions and reactions to the clip on the TikTok page @faroafrica:

@pukioh wrote:

"Nah, you all play too much. R799 for Timbs? Ain't no way."

@lebogang_lele28 questioned:

"Is it second hand though?"

@kemodube0 said:

"Timbs R799. 😳😲"

@🐝 Matlala wrote:

"I buy very nice Zara clothes here. The quality is very good."

@Lalo Salamanca asked:

"What's the catch?"

@Sego said:

"Oh, how I wish you had an online store. 😩"

@JohnyJayKhalo wrote:

"Did I just see a Valentino purse going for R799? 😱 Unreal and unheard of."

Branded sneakers. Images: @faroafrica

Source: TikTok

More budget shopping finds

Briefly News recently reported on a Durban factory shop selling classy gifts for as little as R40.

recently reported on a Durban factory shop selling classy gifts for as little as R40. A South African influencer shared a list of Zara fragrance dupes for luxury scents, and the alternatives she recommended had people rushing to find out if they were real.

The controversial town of Orania posted a TikTok showing property available for sale, and the price of the listing had South Africans with far more questions than answers.

Source: Briefly News