“I Can’t Wait To Try”: Zara’s High-End Fragrance Dupes Plug Wow South Africans
- South African influencer Khanyisile Odigeng shared affordable Zara fragrances inspired by high-end scents
- Khanyisile provided a list of dupes, including fragrances mimicking Good Girl by Carolina Herrera
- Many South Africans shared experiences and recommendations on their favourite Zara fragrances
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Beauty and fragrance influencer Khanyisile Odigeng plugged South Africans with high-end fragrances people know and love for an affordable price. She shared that the popular retail store Zara sold dupes, piquing the interest of many.
While the video was posted on Khanyisile's Instagram account on 21 October 2025, it has still been popping up on people's feeds, helping them distinguish the more affordable scents. The influencer mentioned that Zara often takes inspiration from more expensive brands and shared what people can look out for next time they visit the store.
Below are the following Zara perfume brands:
- Gardenia: similar to Black Opium by YSL — sweet vanilla and coffee scent
- Golden Decade: similar to Libre by YSL — white floral and lavender-strong scent
- Sublime Epoque: similar to My Way by Armani — sweet tuberose, fluffy scent
- Apple Juice: similar to Chanel Eau Tendre — fresh and sweet shower gel scent
- Deep Garden: similar to Good Girl by Carolina Herrera — strong tuberose, floral scent
- Fields at Nightfall: similar to This is Her by Zadig and Voltaire — lactonic, creamy, milky sweet vanilla scent
- Nud Bouquet: similar to Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet — clean, floral scent
- Go Fruity: similar to Burberry Her — sharp, sweet strawberry scent
- Red Temptation: similar to Baccarat Rouge 540 and Cloud by Ariana Grande — Khanyisile didn't describe the scent
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Take a look at the perfumes in the Instagram reel below:
Zara fragrances intrigue South Africans
While some people showed interest in the fragrance dupes, others pointed out more that the store had to offer.
@pkelly.10 told the online community:
"Fashionably London is also great. I'm using it now."
An excited @being.busi shared in the comment section:
"I can’t wait to try Fields at Nightfall because I’m a huge fan of the Zadig and Voltaire brand."
@snigdhabhatnagar shared their opinion under the post, writing:
"One of the most underrated Zara fragrances is Oriental. I don't know whether it smells like any famous designer perfume, but it smells extremely well-formed, dark, warm, ambery vanilla fragrance!"
@andria_paphitis97 gave their take on the fragrances:
"I’ve tried many of Zara’s perfumes, but what I’ve realised is that the scent isn’t long-lasting. It lasts only three hours or so, and then it disappears. You have to reapply, and if you spritz too many times, then the scent is more like a bad odour."
An appreciative @missa_real remarked:
"Thank you for this video, Kay. It will really make perfume shopping easier."
3 Other stories about fragrances
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg fragrance enthusiast shared her massive haul from the annual African Sales Company (ASCO) sale, purchasing designer perfumes originally worth R19 000 for R11 000.
- A local man's discovery of a quick beauty hack aimed at enhancing fragrance longevity captured online audiences. Many people embraced the easy demonstration and expressed appreciation for the money-saving idea.
- Musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle expanded her ERA by DJ Zinhle brand and added a signature fragrance, ZAZI, to the family. Fans shared that they couldn't wait to purchase the item.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za