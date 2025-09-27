A Johannesburg fragrance enthusiast shared her massive haul from the annual ASCO sale, purchasing designer perfumes originally worth R19,825 for just R11,020

The woman bought seven luxury fragrances, including Burberry Goddess, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid and Elie Saab Girl of Now

South Africans flooded the comments questioning where she got R11,000 for perfumes in today's economy

A Johannesburg woman's massive fragrance haul has left South Africans stunned after she revealed how much she spent at the annual ASCO sale. The video, shared by fragrance enthusiast @beverleyramabu on 26 September 2025, shows her incredible savings on designer perfumes that have people questioning how anyone can afford such luxury in today's economy.

The content creator, who regularly shares videos about different fragrances and sales, attended her first ASCO sale held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 24 to 28 September 2025. In her video, she displayed R19,825 worth of designer fragrances that she managed to purchase for just R11,020, saving a massive R8,805 in the process.

ASCO, which stands for African Sales Company, is an authorised distributor of fine fragrance and cosmetics brands within South Africa and sub-Saharan African markets. The woman explained that while she went there specifically for fragrances, the sale also featured Korean skincare, Givenchy makeup, Fenty beauty products, and even kitchenware.

The Johannesburg woman admitted she was overwhelmed and underprepared for her first experience at the sale, but still managed to walk away with an impressive collection. Her haul included an Elizabeth Arden White Tea perfume for R420, an Olympea Legend by Paco Rabanne for R1,350, and a Girl of Now Forever by Elie Saab for R890.

She also purchased two Very Good Girl by Carolina Herrera perfumes for R1,310 each, a Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid for R2,400, a Scandal by Jean Paul Gaultier Absolute for R1,710, and a Burberry Goddess fragrance for R1,630. The white tea perfume was even marked down further at the till, adding to her savings.

A woman from Johannesburg shared a video showing the designer fragrances she managed to get at discounted prices at the recent ASCO sale. Images:@beverleyramabu

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to R11k fragrance spending

The video sparked major debate in the comments section, with South Africans questioning the spending:

@Fortunate was shocked:

"11k for fragrances? Le rich..."

@hlmrvt asked honestly:

"Honest question... Where do you get 11k for perfumes in today's economy?"

@Nkateko Mzimba commented:

"Capitalism is killing the youth."

@Hakuna_ma_toddler joked:

"Girl, I have bills. Why are you tempting me?"

@Faith_xo questioned:

"Does the sale happen every year?"

@Shimmybaks pleaded:

"Is there anyone who could go for me? I'm in Cape Town."

Designer perfumes vs regular fragrances

According to experts at Smell Stories, designer perfumes are created by luxury brands that produce a wide range of products, including clothing, jewellery, and accessories. These companies usually partner with large perfume producers like Givaudan, Firmenich, or IFF, where teams of skilled perfumers craft fragrances to align with the brand's image.

Content creator @beverleyramabu showed how designer perfumes from brands like Burberry, Gucci, and Carolina Herrera have achieved legendary status for their innovation and appeal. These fragrances are celebrated for their craftsmanship and quality, which explains why even at discounted prices, a collection of designer scents can still cost over R11,000.

Other big spending stories in SA

Briefly News recently reported on Babes Wamachankura, who paid R98,000 for one pair of shoes and a handbag at Louis Vuitton, but what sparked the biggest debate wasn't the price tag but something else entirely about her purchase.

recently reported on Babes Wamachankura, who paid R98,000 for one pair of shoes and a handbag at Louis Vuitton, but what sparked the biggest debate wasn't the price tag but something else entirely about her purchase. A Johannesburg content creator saved over R6,000 at the same ASCO fragrance sale, but the mixed reactions from South Africans about the quality of discounted items had people questioning whether the deals were really worth it.

A matric learner was surprised with a stunning dress from a famous South African designer, but the overwhelming support from social media users offering help went far beyond just the dress itself.

