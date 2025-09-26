A local woman, Eulender Massingue, went to Panarottis and only paid R80 after her bill came to a total of R229

She ordered the Two Delish special, costing R159, while her son ate at the Italian-inspired restaurant for free

Social media commentators took an interest in the special and wondered how the mother's bill was reduced

A mother shared how she paid R80 instead of R229 at Panarottis. Images: @pakugirl

A local mother shared that she paid R80 at Panarottis when she ordered a meal costing R159, along with two drinks. The price reduction intrigued South African foodies, who wondered about how she achieved the payment.

TikTok user Eulender Massingue shared on her account on 23 September, 2025 that she and her four-year-old son went to the restaurant so that she could try the Two Delish special. For R159, customers can either enjoy one starter and main, or one main and dessert. The deal ends on 31 October, 2025.

Below are the options:

Starters: Chicken livers, halloumi, or mac and cheese balls. Mains: Any Classic pizza, or any Classic pasta. Desserts: Ice cream with Bar-One sauce, Classic waffle, creamy coffee tart, or a Dom Pedro.

Panarottis notes that the special is for sit-down only. Image: @panarottis

Eulender opted for the chicken livers as a starter and a BBQ chicken and pineapple pizza as her main. Because she went to Panarottis on a Sunday, her son had a free meal.

The mother also drank rooibos tea and a glass of juice, which brought her bill to R229.72. However, R200 was deducted, and she paid R80, which included the tip.

She provided a reason for paying less than expected, telling the online community:

"I redeemed my loyalty vouchers."

How do you earn points at Panarottis?

According to the restaurant's website, there are three simple steps to earn points towards vouchers and redeem them to enjoy a Panarottis meal:

Scan the bill using their app. Earn points towards your Rewards Voucher. Redeem your vouchers when ordering.

Panarottis' special intrigues South Africans

Local members of the online community expressed their thoughts and queries about the deal and the restaurant bill in the comment section.

@glancina wondered under the post:

"Is it available for takeaway? My son only plays at restaurants and eats at home."

@carlienpieters, who was aware of the Two Delish special, shared their experience with the public:

"I only had four pieces of chicken livers. The rest was just sauce, and the pasta was less than usual."

@koketyny3ma took an interest in Eulender's food, writing:

"The BBQ and pineapple pizza looks yummy. Is it a large or medium size?"

Eulender confirmed that it was a 30cm pizza.

A surprised @no.mamnganga told social media users:

"I always eat at Panarottis, but I didn't know about any loyalty vouchers."

@deigh_n stated with a laugh:

"I had that on Saturday, but my options were mac and cheese balls and pizza. The minute I got to the pizza, I was full."

@therealjashodaanaidu chuckled in the comments when they wrote:

"So if you take 10 kids under the age of 12 with you, they can eat for free. You can have the cheapest birthday party ever."

See the TikTok post below:

