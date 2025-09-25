A South African woman's Le Creuset haul unboxing video has gained traction online, showcasing significant discounts on luxury kitchenware, making high-end cookware more accessible to consumers

The clip featured various Le Creuset products, including pots, pans, utensils and tea sets, with prices slashed nearly in half, sparking excitement among fans of the brand

The online community has responded positively to the haul, with many expressing admiration for the discounted prices and the quality, durability, and timeless design of Le Creuset products

A South African woman has captured the attention of homeware lovers after sharing a video unboxing her latest Le Creuset haul, revealing the steep discounts she managed to secure on the luxury French brand’s coveted kitchenware.

A woman in Johannesburg unboxed her Le Creuset haul and showcased the prices of each, which sparked a frenzy online. Image: @simplytraci

In the video, she expressed excitement at her purchases, noting how worthwhile the trip was compared to standard store pricing. She expressed the following while taking to her TikTok caption under the handle @simplytraci, saying:

"The items were well priced vs store prices. So worth the trip," she said while carefully unboxing the collection.

Among the first pieces showcased was an elegant oval dish priced at R639, and a rectangular dish marked down to R499 from its original R900. The major discounts continued as she unveiled a 25cm pot in the sought-after Vapeur colour, originally priced at R6,999, but slashed to R3,499.

Smaller accessories also saw significant reductions. A spoon rest, once R360, was bought for R143, while a jug in Dark Lapis measuring 22cm dropped from R899 to R359. Kitchen tools such as a basting brush and a spatula spoon, typically priced at R259 and R235 respectively, were picked up at just R129 and R119.

One of the standout items was the Classic Teapot (1.3L) in Flint, reduced from R1,299 to R519, a purchase that thrilled tea enthusiasts. Larger cast-iron pieces were also included in the haul, a 30cm pot in Rhone, down from R7,299 to R3,649, and a 24cm pot in Sea Salt, reduced from R6,999 to R3,299.

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping bargain was the Stainless Steel 3-piece set with lids, which retails at R9,499, but was secured at R4,749, a saving of nearly half.

The video that was posted on 24 September 2025 by the TikTok user, @simplytraci, who is based in Johannesburg, quickly gained traction online, with South African viewers impressed by the extent of the discounts. Many remarked that Le Creuset’s high-end cookware, often considered out of reach for the average consumer, became more accessible during such sales.

Le Creuset is renowned for its quality, durability, and timeless design, with products often handed down through generations. For many South Africans, however, the brand’s hefty price tags make sales like these highly anticipated events.

@simplytraci’s unboxing not only highlighted her stylish new collection but also reminded others of the value in keeping an eye out for specials on premium brands.

SA reacts to the woman's Le Creuset haul unboxing

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Le Creuset haul, plugged at discount prices.

February said:

"I still can't even afford it yet."

MRS_NAPSTER wrote:

"To be honest, I feel like they are selling the mystery boxes to South Africa because you can never get a complete set."

Ngingubusi raved over the kitchenware, saying:

"Beautiful, definitely a steal!!! I love the violet, dish and jug and stainless steel pots."

Noxolo Manana commented:

"You got a Dutch oven in Rhomé, a dream."

Watch the video below:

