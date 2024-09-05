A Cape Town mom shared Panarottis' Sunday deal offering free kids' meals with a full-paying adult, sparking excitement among parents on TikTok

The video, which also showcased kids making their pizzas, led to a lively conversation with humorous and grateful reactions

Parents thanked her for the money-saving tip, eager to take advantage of the offer

A Cape Town mom shared a Panarottis Sunday deal on TikTok, offering free kids' meals when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Images: @thobz_talk.

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town mom, known as @thobz_talk on TikTok, recently shared a fantastic family-friendly hack for parents dining out on Sundays.

Her video highlighted Panarottis' special offer: free meals for kids and the chance to make their pizzas, as long as one full-paying adult is present for each child.

The fun and engaging video quickly caught parents' attention on social media.

South African mommies excited for the deal

In her post, @thobz_talk emphasised the value of this deal for families looking to enjoy a meal while keeping their little ones entertained.

The video sparked a lively conversation, with TikTok users flooding the comments section to express their excitement and gratitude for the tip. One user, @tebo_mo4, humorously poked fun at the idea of sneaking in for a free meal:

“Does a 30-year-old kid qualify Bantu? 🥹🥹🥹”

Another user, @~Annah🌸, shared how she had unknowingly benefited from the deal, commenting:

“I got there Sunday without knowing and saved so much lol.”

Others, like @SneguguNhlumayo, expressed frustration at not being aware of the promotion sooner, writing:

“I've been paying for a kiddies meal on Sundays; why is this not written kwi entrance? 😭”

Meanwhile, @Shumba cheekily quipped:

“From now on, every Sunday I identify as a kid 😁”

Many parents, thrilled by the discovery, quickly thanked @thobz_talk for sharing the information. @posh688vzggsgxgdytdtwydtdgdugd wrote:

“Thanks for the plug mommy.”

While @Lebo D ❤️🌺 added:

“Thank you for the plug.. Definitely taking my munchies there ❤️❤️”

Hun plugs Mzansi into an easy pizza recipe

Briefly News reported that a hun showed Mzansi how to make a quick and tasty pizza using tortilla wraps, capturing the attention of South Africans.

The recipe has become popular among parents looking for creative lunchbox ideas, earning praise and gratitude from followers. Many followers expressed their eagerness and excitement to try it out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News