A hun showed Mzansi how to make a quick and tasty pizza using tortilla wraps, capturing the attention of South Africans

The recipe has become popular among parents looking for creative lunchbox ideas, earning praise and gratitude from followers

Many followers expressed their eagerness and excitement to try it out

The easy-to-make tortilla pizza recipe by this mon is a hit on TikTok, praised by South Africans for its simplicity and taste. Images: @cozyhome_by_mrsm.

Source: TikTok

Social media has been buzzing with excitement after a home cook shared a simple yet delicious way to make pizza using tortilla wraps.

The video, posted by @cozyhome_by_mrsm, has quickly gone viral, captivating South Africans' hearts (and stomachs) as they search for quick and tasty meal ideas.

New meal ideas on TikTok

In the video, @cozyhome_by_mrsm demonstrates how to create a mouth-watering pizza wrap in minutes:

"You can never go wrong with this pizza wrap."

The recipe involves using tortilla wraps as the base, topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and any preferred toppings, before baking to perfection.

TikTok mommies can't want to try it out

The post received overwhelming praise from followers eager to try the recipe.

@Tanya🎀, a fan who recreated the pizza wrap for her siblings, expressed her gratitude in the comments, writing:

"Made this for my siblings and they all loved it, all thanks to you ❤️"

Another follower, @Cheri yomlungu, couldn’t wait to try it out, saying:

"Thanks babe, I'll definitely do this one, even for 'big baby' 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

The recipe has been top-rated among parents looking for creative ways to pack their kids’ lunchboxes. @Tabea Pocahontas commented:

"Thank you, Mommy, you don't know how much you're helping me, shame..my son now finishes his lunchbox..every morning, I visit your page for these ideas..and I'm so grateful!!"

Even for those caught off guard by an empty pantry, the pizza wrap recipe has proven to be a lifesaver. @Exquisite_Nails💅🏽&Beauty_Spa shared her experience:

"Literally forgot to buy bread, as I’m laying in bed came across this video luckily we have wraps in the fridge. I’m making my son this for lunch, thank you for saving my life 🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️"

Other followers also chimed in with their appreciation. @Lebo praised the recipe’s creativity, commenting:

"You are so creative. Thank you so much🥰"

While @LIFE_WITH_ZEZE shared:

"My mom made this for me yesterday, I devoured it, but she used chicken and bacon. Thank you❤"

@cozyhome_by_mrsm’s tortilla wrap pizza recipe has become a hit, with many South Africans incorporating it into their meal plans. @User15793 even declared:

"My daughter's Monday lunch. Thank you Mommy 🥰🥰"

Mommy shares bread pie recipe for lunch boxes

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that TikTok's @cooking_bae has shared a popular and easy recipe for air fryer bread pies, perfect for adding creativity to school lunches.

The video praised for its simple preparation and store-bought appearance, has received enthusiastic feedback from viewers, including requests for egg substitutes.

The recipe's viral success highlights social media's influence in spreading innovative and practical ideas.

