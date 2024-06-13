How to wash grapes properly: Tips for fresh, clean, safe grapes

From a tangy addition to charcuterie boards to a quick snack, grapes are nutritious to your diet. However, they are considered a member of the ‘’Dirty Dozen’’, meaning they may contain plenty of pesticides. Therefore, it is crucial to clean these fruits properly before consuming them. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to wash grapes.

Eating unwashed grapes may increase the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals in the brain and nervous system. However, you can avoid this by washing these fruits thoroughly using several techniques. The best part is that most of the cleaning supplies required are already in your pantry.

How to wash grapes

Does the white stuff on grapes turn you off? Well, there are several techniques available to help you get rid of that film, making your fruits spick and span.

How to clean grapes with vinegar

While you may think you are consuming a healthy snack when eating rapes, eating them when they are dirty is worse than not eating them at all. Below is a method you could incorporate when washing these fruits to put your mind at ease that they are sparkling clean.

Pour water and two tablespoons of vinegar into a clean bowl. (Ensure that the water is close to the fruit's temperature.)

Next, place the grapes in the solution and use your fingers to submerge all the fruits well.

Allow the fruits to soak for 5 to 10 minutes, as this will clear away approximately 98% of the bacteria.

Empty the solution from the bowl and rinse the grapes with running water for about 30 seconds. This will wash away any residual bacteria while removing any lingering vinegar flavour.

Lastly, set the fruits on a clean paper towel and let them air dry for 10 minutes before eating or storing them.

How to clean grapes with baking soda

Did you know one of the best ways to wash grapes is to use baking soda and salt during cleaning? Here is how to go about this process seamlessly per Real Simple.

Pull the fruits gently from the stem and rinse them in a clean container under cool, running water.

Sprinkle 1-2 teaspoons each of baking soda and salt over the grapes and shake the bowl thoroughly for thirty seconds to a minute.

Next, rinse thoroughly using your hands or scrub using a produce brush to remove any baking soda that may remain on the fruits’ coatings.

When is the best time to wash grapes?

Even though it might be tempting to clean the entire bunch as soon as you get home from the grocery store, this could cause more harm than good.

According to Better Homes & Gardens, the washing process adds excess moisture, which could, in turn, cause the fruits to decompose faster than usual. Therefore, washing the grapes you intend to eat and keeping the rest unwashed is advisable.

How to store grapes

There are various ways to store your grapes to ensure they remain fresh. Below are some of these strategies as recommended by Taste of Home:

Produce keepers

Produce keepers are tailored to help fruits and vegetables avoid spoilage for as long as possible. They are an excellent way to preserve your weekly grocery shopping while providing a well-organized refrigerator arrangement.

Crisper Drawers

Consider storing your grapes in their original bag in the refrigerator’s crisper drawer. While this method may not be as effective as a produce keeper in keeping your fruits fresh, it is better than storing them in an airtight container.

Note: Avoid mixing your grapes with other fruits or vegetables in the drawers; the excess ethylene gas produced as they ripen will speed up decomposition.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about cleaning grapes and making them safe for human consumption;

Should grapes be washed before refrigerating?

As documented by Allrecipes, grapes thrive in the refrigerator at temperatures of about 30-32 Degrees Celsius. However, avoid washing before refrigerating them, which may speed up the decaying process. Only wash the fruits if you want to eat them or serve a fruit salad.

Is it safe to eat the grape’s bloom?

Grapes build up a thin, waxy, whitish substance that acts as an all-natural preservative for the fruit. Additionally, it acts as a protective barrier for its tender skin.

Although it is safe to eat the bloom, it may taste bitter or chalky. You can eliminate the film by washing the fruits using the techniques above.

Tips on how to wash grapes to remove pesticides

The best way to clean grapes is to add vinegar or baking soda to the water. This will help remove any bacteria that might be missed if the fruits are washed with plain water.

Are grapes healthy?

The vitamins and minerals in these fruits help bolster immunity, bones, and more. Their high water content and carb count provide a quick and easy way to boost energy.

Now that you know how to wash grapes at home, you can avoid nasty foodborne illnesses linked to eating unwashed or poorly washed fruits. Avoid pre-washing these fruits and storing them, as this may lead to the accumulation of bacteria and eventual spoilage.

