A TikTok mommy shared an easy and delightful recipe for making bread pies in an air fryer.

This innovative approach is perfect for busy moms looking to add a touch of creativity to their children's lunch boxes.

TikTok easy to prep bread pies

The video showcases a step-by-step guide on crafting these tasty treats, which are simple to prepare and result in perfectly crisp and golden pies that look store-bought:

@cooking_bae's post has been met with enthusiastic responses from fellow TikTok users.

Mommies were impressed by the quick snack

The video’s success underscores the powerful impact of social media in bringing valuable and creative ideas to a broad audience.

One viewer, @ZaZaMamoepa, reached out in the comments to inquire about egg substitutes:

"What can i use instead of egg? my son is allergic to eggs."

Meanwhile, other viewers, like @mncedycfwnc, expressed their admiration for the recipe:

"Impressed, the rolls look store bought 🤩🤩🤩 looking forward to more content."

@HappyQween7 couldn’t resist the urge to try the recipe, sharing her excitement about making the bread pies for herself:

"Gosh I need to make this for myself 🙂😃"

The positive feedback continued with @sphiwe083, who was thrilled by the recipe and expressed appreciation for the help with school lunches:

"Wow your my star🥰🥰🥰"

Similarly, @Mrs. Fresh Prince thanked @cooking_bae for providing a practical solution for school lunches.

"Thank you babes it helps a lot with school lunch."

The engaging and practical nature of @cooking_bae’s video has turned it into a viral hit, as evidenced by comments like those from ❤️TashaJohan ❤️, who stated:

“Wow, going to try it 😁"

