A content creator shocked the online community after sharing a video relaxing her blonde weave, a sight many had never seen

Before commencing, the lady shared that she knew someone who used to relax her hair, and nothing would happen to it

Social media users shared their amazement while noting her daring nature

Trust women to come up with creative ways to stay beautiful. A UK-based content creator shared a trick to straighten curly and freezy hair while untangling knots using a hair cream relaxer.

The hun, whose handle is @lalahassan, took to TikTok to share her experiment, which yielded good results.

Relaxing a weave is a first for many

In the video, @lalahassan shared that her London-based stylist used to relax her frontal lace wig by turning it from curly to straight. She left the relaxer on for 10 minutes, and when she took it out, she was amazed by the results.

Social media weigh in on the relaxed weave

After watching the video, social media users flooded the content creator's page, clapping for her, while some thanked her for the wig plug.

User @lindomuhle felt grateful, adding:

"Thank you for the hacks because I’m gonna relax all my old wigs 😂."

User @tumelo_045 sang the hun's praises, adding:

"One thing about you😭you are not scared to take risks."

User @porshamm complimented the content creator, detailing:

"One thing about sis... She's fearless, so much like me. I just wake up and cut my hair, then regret it for 6 months.😭😭😭."

User @nyashishajoseph posed a question:

"It's possible then you just moisturize it well."

User @tiffanyamber211 note:

"Lala is me when I get home from work with nothing to do 😂😭😭😭"

User @bernice.magabie detailed:

"I have the exact wig and its also very kinky at the moment 😭i will be doing this soon🤝🏽😂."

