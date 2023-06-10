A woman on TikTok needed to renew her sew-in weave and decided to only redo the front

The lady achieved the hairstyle using extensions with a leave-out, so she decided to only treat the front of her hair

Many people were interested in her method as she did not remove the weave before relaxing the section of her natural hair

A creator on TikTok demonstrated how she maintains her extensions with a leave-out. The woman's hair at the front was no longer blending with the weave, so she decided to relax it.

A TikTok video shows a beauty guru relaxing her leave out without disturbing her sew-in weave. Image: @sinemnyani0

The video of the woman showing her beauty routine got thousands of likes. People in the comments were interested in how she chose to deal with her hair.

Woman with the weave goes viral for relaxing the front of her hair only

A beauty content creator @sinemnyani0 showed people how she makes sure that her sew-in weave always looks good.

The lady in the video posted that she only relaxes the front of her head(the leaves out) so that it can blend with the texture of her straight weave. Watch the woman relax her hair without taking out the weave:

Viewers on TikTok curious about woman's relaxer method

People love to see others' beauty regimens. The lady in the video was flooded with questions from people who wanted to know why she did not just redo the whole hairstyle.

lady wrote:

"Its works yes but when I do it my hair stinks after few days so what I just do these days is just stick to wearing wigs.

Goodwill Boeta added:

"As a hairdresser I would say you should do micro ring hair wefts and a Brazillan treatment, you will enjoy it a lot."

✨Sass said:

"No mention of how chaotic it was to do this without removing and reinstalling the weave."

Evaresta asked:

"Why did you not take out the extension first."

Sine Mnyani, the creator replied:

"Because whose gonna sew it back for me? This works for me every time I do it."

jamwaptc299 advised her

"You should use a neutralizing shampoo after relaxing your hair first. It stops the relaxing process. Normal shampoo does not."

