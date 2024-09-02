A Woolies Dash delivery driver named Sam went viral for serenading a customer’s mom with "Happy Birthday"

The heartfelt gesture melted hearts across South Africa, with social media users praising Sam for going the extra mile

Many are now calling on Woolworths to recognise his above-and-beyond effort

In a heartwarming twist to a Woolies Dash delivery, a delivery driver named Sam has gone viral for his sweet "Happy Birthday" serenade to a customer’s mom.

The video, shared by @cherizerossouwodendaal, has melted the hearts of South Africans everywhere, proving that sometimes, the best gifts come with a tune.

Cherize, who recently moved to Cape Town, couldn’t be with her mom on her special day.

Sam gives the customer's mom a special birthday

Wanting to send her love from 1500km away, she ordered a mini cake and bubbly from Woolworths and cheekily left a note asking the delivery driver if they could sing for her mom.

"The worst they could do is say no," she thought. But Sam had other plans."

Within minutes, Sam called @cherizerossouwodendaal, enthusiastically agreeing to the request.

Not only did he promise to sing, but he also sent updates as he made his way to the birthday lady’s doorstep, building the anticipation.

And then, like a true South African hero, Sam delivered – both the goods and a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday."

The video captured the moment in all its glory, with Sam belting out the classic birthday tune with enough passion to rival a “South African Idols” contestant:

He even enlisted a fellow good Samaritan to record the event so that Cherize could share in the joy.

"Delivery drivers are the kind of people that hold South Africa together 😭🫶🏼 @Woolworths SA, give Sam a promotion, man!"

Sam's gesture melts hearts on social media

Social media users quickly chimed in, showering Sam with love and praise. @RenciaNaicker commented:

"This was so sweet and thoughtful of the driver (Sam) to go the extra mile. I hope he was tipped generously ❤️💙"

While @samster7771 declared:

"South African delivery guys are the real heroes 😭❤️"

@VeeOlivier added a cheeky twist, asking:

"Awww Sam. When’s his birthday 🎁"

@packingbagage02 summed it up best:

"Sam deserves all the tips and love in the world. He knows selling himself brings money... let's cherish his gratuity 🥰"

With all the love pouring in for Sam, many hope Woolworths recognises their employee's above-and-beyond effort. As @LoreenGovender aptly put it:

"Wow...that is really going the extra mile...hope Woolies recognise this man."

