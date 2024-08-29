A Xhosa mother taught her daughter to drive in the city of East London in the Eastern Cape

The mom was rather funny and chilled than strict as many would expect parents to be when teaching their kids to drive

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the mother-daughter relationship

A mother and daughter shared a cute moment. Images: @indiqhwesha2.0

Source: TikTok

A video captured a Xhosa mom teaching her daughter to drive. It was a joyful ride to say the least - lol.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @indiqhwesha2.0, the young lady can be seen in the driver's seat driving. She was visibly nervous which is understandable given that she is a relatively new driver.

The mom who was taking the content did not stop being a teacher with a bit of spice. At some point, the young lady forgot to switch off the indicator and was speeding downhill. The mom corrected her but the hun pressed on brakes too much as if she was stopping the car instead of slowing it down. The two were fun to watch.

Xhosa mom teaches daughter to drive

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users love the mother teaching daughter to drive

The video gained over 9k likes, with many online users finding the mother-daughter relationship adorable.

@nebechi.eduzor expressed:

"She’s being very gentle, my experience was something else 😭."

@robbo 🦅 wrote:

"Wipers are on but it’s not raining 😭😭."

@Tsau22 asked:

"Why i radio ioff😂🤣🤣🤣."

@Chulu G shared:

"She’s actually soo gentle u mama🥺🥺."

@Somelezo Dani commented:

"Yho, this place also used to give me anxiety 😂😂😂. But Oxford on a Friday afternoon is the worst 😭😭."

@ayolamatyana said:

"You’re stressing my girl out, ang’thandi😭."

Northern Cape taxi driver impresses with good service

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Northern Cape taxi driver who offered a top-notch service.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @misstashmabilo, the gentleman is about to stop the taxi. He pretended to be someone talking on the intercom, thanking his customers for riding with him. The elderly man even said that he is nothing without his customers. The passengers were left in a good mood by the man's kindness and thanked him back for his out-of-this-world service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News