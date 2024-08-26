A Nothern Cape taxi driver showed off his out-of-this-world service to his passengers

The elderly man told his customers that he was nothing without them and thanked them for riding with him

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the man's top-notch service

A taxi driver in Kimberly flexed his top-notch service. Images: @AfricaImages, @BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

A video captured a Nothern Cape taxi driver in the best mood. The man offered his passengers a top-notch service.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @misstashmabilo, the gentleman is about to stop the taxi. He pretended to be someone talking on the intercom, thanking his customers for riding with him.

The elderly man even said that he is nothing without his customers. The passengers were left in a good mood by the man's kindness and thanked him back for his out-of-this-world service.

Gentleman flexes out-of-this-world service

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the man's service

The clip gained over 18k likes, with many online users appreciating the person for their kindness and service.

@victortshnhenga expressed:

"😂😂I don’t think Zulu taxi drivers can do this."

@❤️🏳️‍🌈Madam-E🏳️‍🌈❤️ said:

"Hi where can I find this malome for a radio interview 🤗🤗😎❤️."

@Gregory Mthemba appreciated:

"He worked for intercape this one 😅🙏."

@Hlonnie_Walker love:

"I'd pay double😭😭."

@Palesa 🌸 wrote:

"PhD in customer service 😂😂😂👌🏾."

@Mgiba commented:

"He took taxi driving to another level 😭i dont think KZN will keep up😭."

@Rre Wizzy shared:

"2 things, THE RED CARPET, without YOU, I am nothing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@DmB king said:

"I’m coming to Kimberley just for the service…..I will step by the red carpet as if I’m the taxi owner."

