A South African man, Mahlatse Seroba, expressed gratitude towards his father, a security guard,

The father has been present for his son since his school days and continues to be supportive now that the son is also a qualified security guard

The Facebook post resonated with many, highlighting the importance of fatherly support and inspiring other fathers and sons

One Mzansi man took to social media to acknowledge and appreciate his father’s role in his life.

Son thanks father for his unwavering support

Mahlatse Seroba shared a Facebook post where he thanked his security guard father for always being there for him. He shared that his dad was by his side while he was still at school and was still there for him now as a young adult and qualified security guard himself.

“Yes, he’s my father he gave me something that will remain forever ❤️I was at school he was thereNow I’m a Security officer, he’s there again ❤️I love this man, y’all ❤️. Like father like son following in his footstep akulalwa,” Mahlatse said in his caption.

The post also featured images of the father and son wearing security guard uniforms as they posed and shook hands.

In a country where so many youngsters grow up without their dads, Mahlatse’s post is not only heartwarming but reminds us that there are still honourable and loving family men out there.

Mzansi shows father-son duo love

The post gained much traction on Facebook, attracting heartfelt comments from touched netizens.

Thabo Michael Machethe said:

“You and your father must open a security company. With his experience and knowledge of the field, you won't go wrong I believe in you guys .”

Kayolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe commented:

“Congratulations . This is beautiful , I just love this Generation of fathers. They are stepping up for their kids, even if baby mama brings in drama, they take her straight to children's Court.”

Gogo Nkosisebenzelekhaya-Soko was touched:

“I personally don't know you guys, but your short story touched me. These are the little things some take for granted. I respect your dad, ke ntate wa botlhokwa, I admire you for thanking him while still alive. I hope this post touches and changes many fathers and sons out there. You are both going farGod is watching♥️.”

Mantour Martins wished the father and son success:

“I am very happy for you guys. How I wish you go up and end up having your own security company. GOD BLESS YOU.”

Mojalefa Solomon Ncholu commented:

“Well done, boy, for telling the world about what your dad did for you and that you love him. That's powerful words.”

