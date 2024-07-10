A South African woman on TikTok shared a funny video of her dad participating in a trending challenge

The clip exposed her dad wearing a woman's traditional attire (makoti phinifa) with a headscarf

Parenting expert Jonathan Hoffenburg shared that humour is a great way to maintain a special bond in a family

The video went viral with many users commenting on how hilarious the dad is and praising him for his carefree vibe

A dad's unexpected playful nature amused many online. Image: @__mangunezi

A South African woman posted a hilarious video showing big dad's fun side as part of a trending TikTok challenge, exposing parents’ funny antics.

A TikTok video by @__mangunezi shows the woman posed for a photo with her father at her graduation, both looking very formal.

The footage then switches to show a clip of the father wearing a printed makoti phinifa outfit with a matching headscarf as he dances in a funny manner.

“Iphinifa la Mah (My mom’s phinifa),” @__mangunezi hilariously said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Expert encourages parents to play and joke with their kids

Speaking to Briefly News, Jonathan Hoffenburg manager of The Parent Centre says that humour is a very positive coping mechanism; pranks and teasing can become part of a loving-hearted family culture.

"Parenting is constantly changing as your child changes, a good parent knows their child and humour is a great way to link, bond, and maintain the special uniqueness that is your family.

"Play, teasing and pranks are fine, and accept being teased and pranked in return (like the dad in the clip) as long as there is love, respect, and care," Jonathan shared.

Mzansi shows love to funny dad

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused by the video and made funny jokes about the father’s cross-dressing. Others even praised him as the winner of the challenge.

Fix‍♀️ replied:

“Challenge closed .”

Rhii Faith couldn’t believe their eyes:

“What!!!.”

Queen of Property commented:

“You have his resemblance only complexion is different.”

Kuthandakwenkosi_❤️ commented:

“Munike isihlalo sobukhosihe ate.”

thatonia replied:

“My dad is like this bethuna.”

PaintedbySisa was keen to meet the father:

“Now I want to meet him .”

Bernice reacted:

“Nkosi yami (My lord).”

Nee-cole commented:

“I’m tempted to do mine.”

