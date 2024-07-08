A South African woman shared a funny TikTok showcasing her mom's energetic and carefree personality

The now-viral video shows the mother dancing, drinking and being the life of the party

Netizens were surprised and amused, with some comparing the mom to the popular DJ Uncle Waffles

Netizens were convinced Zuzu's mom was Uncle Waffles.

A young South African woman shared a light-hearted TikTok video that showed her mother's wild side and colourful personality.

Woman shows her mom getting down

The clip shared by Zuzu (@zuzuzoe1) playfully indicates how some people may be scared to meet her mother before switching to show her mom dancing at a family event with booze bottles in her hands, jamming to music in the car and dancing just about anywhere good music and vibes were at.

The funny footage also showed Zuzu’s mother drinking and vaping.

“‍♀️Eii bethuna,” the post was captioned.

Mzansi compares groovist mom to Uncle Waffles

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who were surprised to see how wild and carefree the mother was. Other people even jokingly compared Zuzu’s mother to Swazi-born DJ and record producer Uncle Waffles.

madam._.delulu was convinced she saw Uncle Waffles in the clip:

“The first clip, I thought she was Uncle Waffles .”

Tumiiie Ngakane asked:

“Wait your mom is Uncle Waffles?.”

Victor reacted:

“Haibo umamakho .”

kh4nya joked:

“Mamakho yiBaddie (Your mom is a baddie).”

Zeus asked:

“Was that a tongue ring at the end?!.”

-Vicky was intrigued:

“We need more content of uMa❤️❤️.”

