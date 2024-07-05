A white woman's energetic dancing at a club in South Africa was captured on TikTok and went viral

In the clip, the woman is seen dancing in the club while holding a bottle of her drink

The video resonated with viewers who praised her carefree attitude and impressive dance moves

A white woman danced the night away at the club. Image: @awonkedamoyi

A white woman's dance moves at the club captivated many social media users.

Woman owns the dancefloor

An entertaining TikTok video showed a carefree woman taking the dance floor with a bottle of booze in her hand as she danced the night away.

Dance transcends cultural and social barriers in Mzansi, bringing people together in celebration and expression, and this clip captured a beautiful example of that.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loving woman's vibe

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were entertained by the woman's dance moves and overall carefree vibe.

SHELLEHHARTLAND13 showed the woman love:

"Living her life. having a dance. So ?."

Ashley loved the woman's moves:

" Mzanzi dance goes nicely with ."

Jin'sFlyingKiss commented:

"The girl. No care in the world. Well done ."

@ZoeZou said:

"She just mind her own business❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️."

Mfethu joked:

"Let her keep the land."

Ouma loved the woman's vibe:

"Enjoy yourself girl ."

user5589735157733Masechaba said:

" Happy people."

White security guards fluent in Zulu

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video showing two South African white men speaking isiZulu warmed many hearts online.

The video shared by Mehlemamba Ngidi (@mehlemamba.ngidi) shows him and his security guard colleague dressed in their work uniform and speaking Zulu.

Mehlemamba can be heard explaining that his friend could easily stand in for him or even pass as the second "Mehlemamba" if something were to ever happen to him, as he is a white guy who can speak Zulu just like him.

