"You Are Loved": Man's Adorable Wait at Salon While Girlfriend Does Her Hair Melts Hearts
- A young woman shared a video on social media of her boyfriend patiently waiting at a salon while she got her hair braided
- The man's smile won praise and amusement from viewers, with some jokingly asking if he was single
- The sweet video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were in awe of the partner's patience
A young woman captured a cute video of her man waiting for her to finish getting her hair done at the salon.
Man waits for bae at salon
The clip shared by Amahle Mthembu shows her getting her hair braided into a straight-back cornrow hairstyle at a salon as her patient man happily waits for her to get done, smiling the biggest smile.
"When he comes to pay for your hair and waits until you are done without getting mad," an appreciative Amahle gushed.
Mzansi in awe of the patient man
Many people responded with sweet commentary and reactions to the post. Others even jokingly expressed wanting to be a part of Amahle's relationship.
Sipokazy Magadla was keen to join the relationship:
"Unenkinga yini nesthembu (Do you have a problem with polygamy?)."
vuyo2vp could relate:
"Mine sat for 8 hours."
Mo Mvelase commented:
"Uyathandwa MaMvelase ❤️ (You are loved MaMvelase)."
TheyCallMe_Thato asked:
"His smile… is he single??."
Siphesihlee Nothy Bi commented:
"Uyabonakala umunt onogogo osaphilayo(You can just see someone who has a living grandmother)."
user400065436843 gushed at the young couple:
"Love is so beautiful ."
White man gives his bae R3 700 to do her hair
In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady dating a white man told her followers online that the man gave her some money to make her hair.
The lady, @ognext2god, appears to be in a long-distance relationship with the man, so she showed him the hair through a video call.
In her video, she disclosed that the man gave her R3.7k to do her hair.
