A young woman shared a video on social media of her boyfriend patiently waiting at a salon while she got her hair braided

The man's smile won praise and amusement from viewers, with some jokingly asking if he was single

The sweet video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were in awe of the partner's patience

A woman appreciated her bae's patience while at the salon. Image: @amahle_mthembu1

A young woman captured a cute video of her man waiting for her to finish getting her hair done at the salon.

Man waits for bae at salon

The clip shared by Amahle Mthembu shows her getting her hair braided into a straight-back cornrow hairstyle at a salon as her patient man happily waits for her to get done, smiling the biggest smile.

"When he comes to pay for your hair and waits until you are done without getting mad," an appreciative Amahle gushed.

Mzansi in awe of the patient man

Many people responded with sweet commentary and reactions to the post. Others even jokingly expressed wanting to be a part of Amahle's relationship.

Sipokazy Magadla was keen to join the relationship:

"Unenkinga yini nesthembu (Do you have a problem with polygamy?)."

vuyo2vp could relate:

"Mine sat for 8 hours."

Mo Mvelase commented:

"Uyathandwa MaMvelase ❤️ (You are loved MaMvelase)."

TheyCallMe_Thato asked:

"His smile… is he single??."

Siphesihlee Nothy Bi commented:

"Uyabonakala umunt onogogo osaphilayo(You can just see someone who has a living grandmother)."

user400065436843 gushed at the young couple:

"Love is so beautiful ."

