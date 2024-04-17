A South African high school girl shared a TikTok video celebrating her 4th anniversary

The footage shows her excitedly receiving and opening a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max

Many viewers expressed concern about the age gap in the relationship and the appropriateness of such expensive gifts

A high school girl's fourth-year anniversary present raised eyebrows. Image: @mini.enhle2

Source: Instagram

A Mzansi high school girl's post celebrating her fourth-year relationship anniversary rubbed many netizens the wrong way.

Schoolgirl showcases new iPhone 15 from her bae

A TikTok video by @mini.enhle0 shows her sitting in a fancy car as she beams with excitement upon receiving her anniversary gift from her unidentified boyfriend.

@mini.enhle0 sports the biggest smile and even blushes as she reveals her brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Mzansi unsettled by girls' iPhone gift

The video garnered many views and comments, particularly from concerned netizens who were worried the schoolgirl may be in a relationship with an older man who has lured her with fancy gifts and spoils.

Others questioned what her parents would say or do upon learning that her boyfriend had gifted her an expensive phone.

user3459417918196

Bathini abazali manibuya nama - iPhone 15? (Why do parents say when you guys return home with iPhone 15s?"

Noxolo said

"Una 4 years ujola kodwa usafunda high school kshuthi Nana lokhu wamqoba kwa grade 8 lobaba (You have been dating for four years, yet you are in high school. That must mean you've been dating this man since you were in Grade 8)."

hottest babe commented:

"Ngingashawani ekhaya wemah, ngim’dala ngim’ngaka (I would get a beating at home, as old as I am)."

frankoceansbadreligion replied:

"Lapho uzothola ukuthi ingane yomsolwa aynayo nokuba nayo i-iPhone (That time you'll find that that man's own child doesn't have an iPhone)."

Sfundo Lethokuhle Ng commented:

"Istress sokuzala ingane ye Ntombazane (Having a girl child is so stressful)."

Boity_m❤️ said:

"Shuthe yena waqala ukujola neBlesser kaGrade 9 . (Then you must have started dating that man in Grade 9). "

