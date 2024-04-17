A video of a high school girl surprising her boyfriend in class has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the girl presenting her bae with a sentimental photo frame after losing his father

The footage sparked humour and witty comments from netizens after seeing the learners kissing

The high schoolers of today are truly in a league of their own.

School girl surprises her bae with gift

A TikTok video by Bakwa Mthembu (@bakwa.mthembu) shows how she surprised her high school bae with an unexpected and sentimental gift.

The footage shows Bakwa entering a classroom with her loud and overly excited entourage as she gives her boyfriend a gift bag, which he receives with a surprised look on his face.

Bakwa helps him unwrap the gift to reveal a special photo frame which left him emotional.

"I've decided to do this for him after he lost his father," Bakwa shared in her caption.

The class and entourage broke out in a loud cheer and encouraged the young couple to kiss.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to girl and boy kissing

The video sparked funny comments from netizens who called out the high schoolers for dating and kissing in class when they were supposed to be learning and getting an education.

thesh97 commented:

"Kuyacabuzwana yin e classin? (Is kissing allowed in class?)

Amanda replied:

"Yaze yasa ingane, imdonsa yona umfana (This child is so forward, she is the one pulling the boy in for a kiss)."

SK commented:

"Haibo nisho ukuthi uTrue love wami ngamushiya eHigh school? (Do you guys mean that I left my true love back in high school?)."

nomfundo mbatha replied:

"Manje mina ngikhalelani . Waze wayenza into enhle (Now why am I crying. What a beautiful gesture)."

MASHESHISA89 said:

"Uthumele umuntu eskoleni ukt ayofunda afike aqabule abafana. Aw kodwa shembe mina engizele amantombazane (You send a child to school to learn, and they go around kissing boys. Shembe, and I have a daughter)."

Anele Dwayana commented:

"Shuthi Imina owafaka usawoti olwandle (Surely, I must be the one who put salt in the sea)."

