A South African mom shared a TikTok video of her toddler enjoying a McDonald's Big Mac

In the clip, the little boy is seen happily devouring the burger in their car and even sweating

The video sparked amusement online, with many viewers commenting on the child's enthusiasm and appetite

Footage of a little boy devouring a McDonald's Big Mac amused TikTok viewers. Image: @amandahmahlongwa

Source: TikTok

A little boy was captured on video munching away on a mouthwatering McDonald's burger.

Big Mac burger intrigues boy's appetite

The footage shared by @amandahmahlongwa shows the toddler in the car, taking several bites out of a Big Mac burger that his mother had bought.

"Ngasala ngingenayo iburger mina engzoyidla❤️gang (And just like that I was left without a burger to eat). Big Mac gang," @amandahmahlongwa wrote.

Toddler's burger chow down amuses SA

Many netizens responded to the video with humour as they poked fun at the child trying to wolf down the big burger. Others even joked that he was tired of drinking milk and did not want to miss out on having some tasty food.

nokomoj1234 replied:

"Ai he's tired of drinking milk every day . So this is his chance."

calm757 said:

"Who is this little one eating a Big Mac ."

Thuleh Shezi replied:

"Wadla waze wajuluka impandla (He ate it until he broke a sweat)."

Favourite commented:

"uyadansa ujabule uze uyajuluka kant kunjani emhlabeni. (He's eating, dancing and even sweating)"

J-Lee replied:

"So vele he's sure that he will finish it."

MlueSibiya_84 commented:

"Nakhona ayidliwa kuyathintiswa kukhothwe taste (He's barely eating, just licking to get a taste)."

MaNgidi said:

"The little guy is even sweating ."

6 month old baby eats braai meat

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a little six-month-old boy trying to feast on a large piece of meat has left Mzansi netizens busting with laughter.

Starting to feed a baby solid foods is an exciting milestone for parents, WebMD states.

A viral video posted on TikTok by the child's mother, Dionnie Ncube, shows the baby biting on the meat with his gums with great determination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News