An adorable little boy was captured in a TikTok video indulging in white sugar at the supermarket

The cli[p of child's sweet escapade amused viewers and drew reactions from Mzansi social media users

The comments section is filled with laughter as netizens added their humorous takes on the mischievous kid

A little boy was spotted eating sugar at a shop. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @pilo538/TikTok

A little boy was caught red-handed plunging his fingers into a packet of sugar at the supermarket.

Sweet treat discovery

In a TikTok video posted by @pilo538, this pint-sized kiddo looks like he's in sugary heaven.

With no shame in his game, the boy enjoyed his impromptu treat without a care in the world.

Video sparks laughter

His indulgence sparked a wave of laughter across the video-sharing platform. Many were thoroughly entertained by the boy's innocent mischief. The clip garnered 238,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi joins the chat

Netizens posted playful comments and witty remarks. Some couldn't resist joining in on the fun, sharing their amusing takes on the sweet escapade.

See a few reactions below:

@BellinaLastBorn said:

"iSoft life kumele uyiqale usesekncani. Shona khona boy."

@phutimatsheletja posted:

"Sugar gives energy boy. Kgopela spoon ko manager."

@TeboT77 wrote:

"He's so relaxed it's like he's at home."

@user9496224920559elle commented:

"Shop lifter justice must take it's course."

@Nntanga mentioned:

"I like the world of these guys. They just do what's on their minds, no worries nothing."

@shandi stated:

"Christmas came very early for kiddy."

@TUBLAQ typed:

"I understand how he feels because I'm still addicted in my 30's."

@mamosahlao added:

"Call the police."

@mokhadiwee posted:

"This champ is enjoying. Sugar gives us energy. How did the white sugar end up on brown sugar isle and open?"

Boy scolds grandma for eating his sweets

In another article, Briefly News reported that one child became upset after realising that his packet of sweets was missing. The kid was not shy to express himself when he found out who was to blame.

The video of the child communicating his anger garnered over 30,000 likes. Many people enjoyed hearing the child clearly express his disappointment.

