A video of a school teacher receiving the surprise of her life is going viral on TikTok

As the teacher is led into a classroom, her learners are secretly awaiting to give her gifts

She breaks down into tears while her learners sing traditional songs to express their love

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A TikTok video of what is supposed to be another day in the classroom turned out to be a surprise party for an unsuspecting matric teacher. Image: @fiflaledwaba

Source: TikTok

A video of a school teacher reacting to her students' and colleagues' surprise party has viewers crying.

The TikTok video, which has the caption "Grade 12s" with a crying emoji in it, shows the lady being led into a classroom by another teacher while a crowd of learners follows behind her.

Matric students' surprise farewell on TikTok leaves teacher in tears

When the unsuspecting teacher realises she has walked into a "trap", she instantly falls to the ground in shock and awe, crying at the beautiful gesture made by her beloved learners and staff members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The surprise party seems to have been organised to give her a memorable send-off, as the students are holding up A4 papers with letters that spell, "Farewell" and "Thank you" on them.

Watch the video:

TikTok emotional at matric teacher's surprise farewell party

The teachers name is Refilwe Ledwaba from the small town of in the North West province.

The 10-minute video is the most-viewed on her TikTok account, @fiflaledwaba. It now has 1.3 million views, 100k likes and nearly 1 000 comments.

@gumbilamagwala says the media should highlight more of these videos:

"The kind of relationship between learners and their teachers that the media doesn’t publish."

@TumelMichael appreciates the flowers:

"They gave her flowers while she is still alive."

@Kgomotsi_37 says the teacher is living her spiritual purpose:

"I guess this is what they mean when they say it’s a calling."

@Rorii is fascinated by a student playing an improvised instrument:

"No one's gonna talk about the guy playing the drum with a dustbin..."

@Nthabeleng_tlou noticed the teacher providing security with a feather duster:

"The way this is just soo beautiful, I even forgot there was a lady chasing batho ka feather dust in the beginning of the video."

@nokukhanyagumede cant hold back tears:

"Why am I crying?"

@Tebogo is also emotional:

"Not me crying in the office early in the morning."

Teacher welcomes primary school students with fun exercise

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a teacher amazed netizens with her creative teaching methods.

In the video, each kid was asked to choose between a hug, dance or other forms of greeting before entering her classroom.

Online users complimented her for making her kids feel free and happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News