TikTok of a Tearful Matric Teacher Reacting to Students’ Farewell Surprise Party Softens Mzansi: “I’m Crying”
- A video of a school teacher receiving the surprise of her life is going viral on TikTok
- As the teacher is led into a classroom, her learners are secretly awaiting to give her gifts
- She breaks down into tears while her learners sing traditional songs to express their love
A video of a school teacher reacting to her students' and colleagues' surprise party has viewers crying.
The TikTok video, which has the caption "Grade 12s" with a crying emoji in it, shows the lady being led into a classroom by another teacher while a crowd of learners follows behind her.
Matric students' surprise farewell on TikTok leaves teacher in tears
When the unsuspecting teacher realises she has walked into a "trap", she instantly falls to the ground in shock and awe, crying at the beautiful gesture made by her beloved learners and staff members.
Protea Glen Secondary school pupils dress up like fave teachers, TikTok video of spot-on imitations had people in stitches
The surprise party seems to have been organised to give her a memorable send-off, as the students are holding up A4 papers with letters that spell, "Farewell" and "Thank you" on them.
Watch the video:
TikTok emotional at matric teacher's surprise farewell party
The teachers name is Refilwe Ledwaba from the small town of Taung in the North West province.
The 10-minute video is the most-viewed on her TikTok account, @fiflaledwaba. It now has 1.3 million views, 100k likes and nearly 1 000 comments.
@gumbilamagwala says the media should highlight more of these videos:
"The kind of relationship between learners and their teachers that the media doesn’t publish."
@TumelMichael appreciates the flowers:
"They gave her flowers while she is still alive."
@Kgomotsi_37 says the teacher is living her spiritual purpose:
"I guess this is what they mean when they say it’s a calling."
@Rorii is fascinated by a student playing an improvised instrument:
"No one's gonna talk about the guy playing the drum with a dustbin..."
@Nthabeleng_tlou noticed the teacher providing security with a feather duster:
"The way this is just soo beautiful, I even forgot there was a lady chasing batho ka feather dust in the beginning of the video."
@nokukhanyagumede cant hold back tears:
"Why am I crying?"
@Tebogo is also emotional:
"Not me crying in the office early in the morning."
