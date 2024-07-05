"I See My People but I Don't Hear My People": White Security Guards Speak Fluent Zulu, SA Loves It
- A heartwarming video on TikTok showed two white security guards in South Africa speaking in isiZulu
- The men's language skills sparked a wave of positive comments, celebrating cultural unity and the beauty of South Africa's diversity
- Viewers commented on the men's camaraderie and even expressed a desire to learn isiZulu themselves
A TikTok video showing two South African white men speaking isiZulu warmed many hearts online.
White security guards fluent in Zulu
The video shared by Mehlemamba Ngidi (@mehlemamba.ngidi) shows him and his security guard colleague dressed in their work uniform and speaking Zulu.
Mehlemamba can be heard explaining that his friend could easily stand in for him or even pass as the second "Mehlemamba" if something were to ever happen to him, as he is a white guy who can speak Zulu just like him.
Watch the funny video below:
SA shows security guards love
The video sparked humour and feelings of unity across all cultural and racial differences.
Saadiya Adams reflected on SA's rainbow nation:
"The government tries so hard to tear us apart, but South Africa really is a rainbow nation. Love for all ❤️."
Lore Master jokingly said:
"I see my people, but I don't hear my people ."
Lee joked:
"Even the laugh is in Zulu ♥️."
Sasha Leigh Krull showed the two men love:
"This is so attractive ."
wally1438 was in awe of the men's Zulu speaking:
"Really wish I could learn to speak African languages."
Lydia Mankge gushed at the second man:
"Number 2 is so handsome."
EllEssEll❤️ said:
"I don't know what they said, but I'm here for it ."
White man fluently speaks Zulu while eating lunch
In a related story, Briefly News reported that a video of a white man speaking fluent isiZulu while enjoying his home-cooked 'skhaftin' (lunchbox) had netizens amused and impressed
The footage shared on TikTok by @mehlemamba.ngidi shows him in his uniform during his lunch break at work as he digs into his tasty lunch.
In the footage, he can be heard saying that having someone cook and prepare a lunchbox for you is what he knows and enjoys.
