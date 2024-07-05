A heartwarming video on TikTok showed two white security guards in South Africa speaking in isiZulu

The men's language skills sparked a wave of positive comments, celebrating cultural unity and the beauty of South Africa's diversity

Viewers commented on the men's camaraderie and even expressed a desire to learn isiZulu themselves

Two men's fluent isiZulu impressed many netizens. Image: @mehlemamba.ngidi

A TikTok video showing two South African white men speaking isiZulu warmed many hearts online.

White security guards fluent in Zulu

The video shared by Mehlemamba Ngidi (@mehlemamba.ngidi) shows him and his security guard colleague dressed in their work uniform and speaking Zulu.

Mehlemamba can be heard explaining that his friend could easily stand in for him or even pass as the second "Mehlemamba" if something were to ever happen to him, as he is a white guy who can speak Zulu just like him.

Watch the funny video below:

SA shows security guards love

The video sparked humour and feelings of unity across all cultural and racial differences.

Saadiya Adams reflected on SA's rainbow nation:

"The government tries so hard to tear us apart, but South Africa really is a rainbow nation. Love for all ❤️."

Lore Master jokingly said:

"I see my people, but I don't hear my people ."

Lee joked:

"Even the laugh is in Zulu ♥️."

Sasha Leigh Krull showed the two men love:

"This is so attractive ."

wally1438 was in awe of the men's Zulu speaking:

"Really wish I could learn to speak African languages."

Lydia Mankge gushed at the second man:

"Number 2 is so handsome."

EllEssEll❤️ said:

"I don't know what they said, but I'm here for it ."

