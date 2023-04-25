A man from the UK has expressed his pride in the diversity of SA by learning to speak Zulu

TikTok user @alexrawlangs feels those who can’t speak a native langue are doing a disservice to themselves

People thanked the man for showing interest in our country and all that it has to offer

If this isn’t a proud Mzansi moment, then I don’t know what is! A man from the UK has gone viral for smashing an isiZulu speaking challenge, and it turns out that the invaluable diversity of the Mzansi people inspired him.

Mzansi was impressed by how the man was able to speak isiZulu. Image: TikTok / @alexrawlangs

Yes, there are a lot of fundamental things wrong with our beloved country, but there is no denying that the people, the land, our rights, the diversity, and all that is Mzansi, are something to be grateful for.

White man on TikTok goes viral for speaking isiZulu flawlessly

TikTok user @alexrawlangs shared a video of himself taking an isiZulu quiz that his teacher set for him, and he smashed it! The man’s understanding of the language, pronunciation, and vocabulary is impressive.

Take a look:

Zulu-speaking white man from the UK has mad love for Mzansi’s diversity

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to Alex and finding out what inspired him to learn isisZulu. Turns out, he is from the UK and got a VISA to SA in Jan, and decided to learn a native language.

A heartwarming moment to read Alex expressing how the diversity seen in Mzansi inspired him to explore different languages and cultures, as in his country, this is something that is frowned upon.

“I am from the UK originally, I got a visa to move to South Africa in Jan this year. I have always loved South Africa because I see it as a paradise of multilingualism where speaking different languages is celebrated and normalised. In my own country, speaking foreign languages is almost looked down upon.

“I love SA so much and to be here and only speak English seems like only scratching the surface.”

When asked what he feels about other white people learning a native language, Alex made it clear that it should be given in SA, and it, unfortunately, is not.

“As for other white people living in this country who refuse to learn indigenous languages, I honestly have no idea what their game is and I am so embarrassed on their behalf. They will say school system what what what but education systems are always the first thing people blame for society’s blind spots. You can even learn basic Zulu on Duolingo these days but people are still walking around not even greeting people in an indigenous South African language asikho e-England bafethu!!!!”

Mzansi in awe of the man’s ability to bust out isiZulu words

The man’s ability blew away the people of Mzansi. It is truly a proud moment to see a foreign person taking an interest in a native language with great respect for it.

Read some of the comments:

@ᴀᴀʟɪʏᴀʜ said:

“Wow your pronunciation is on point kuhle ukubona ukuthi abanye abantu bayasifunda isiZulu cause it's a beautiful language.”

@gabytbcfg said:

“There are people who have lived in SA all their lives and never bothered to learn an African language. Very proud of you and you are doing very well❤️”

@Sisanda Zulu said:

“Actually!?? Wow super impressed. Kancane kancane mnganii❤️”

@Nosiihle said:

“I just realised that I need to stop gossiping around white people”

