A proud father took to social media to thank his one-year-old son for helping him get through his MBA

LinkedIn user Molefe Donald Tsoana was worried about losing out on time with his son only to find that he would be there every step of the way

Molefe shared his inspiring story to help motivate other parents to grab their dreams and know it is possible and okay to do so

Embarking on studies when you have a small child requires a great deal of sacrifice, routine and discipline. A man took to social media to share his story in hopes of inspiring other parents to go out there and get it done.

LinkedIn user Molefe Donald Tsoana shared how his toddler son helped him smash his PHD, he never hindered him. Image: LinkedIn / Molefe Donald Tsoana

Source: UGC

One of the hardest parts about choosing to study when you are a part of a young child's life is sacrificing time with them to get it done. There is no greater sacrifice in life than losing time with your child in order to do something you know will make their future brighter, even if they, and even yourself, do not truly understand it at the time.

LinkedIn user Molefe Donald Tsoana shared his inspirational story of how he and his little man conquered his MBA together. Knowing it would not be easy, Molefe could not have asked for a better study partner than his son. Fearing missing time with him, Molefe feels blessed that his boy joined him during lectures and assisted with assignments.

“…so this little man was always joining me at my home set office space, if not, then I would use most of my breaks to catch up a bit with him.”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Being a parent is tough, and throwing work and studies on top of it is a whole different ballgame. Molefe knew it would be rough, but he also knew he was doing it for his boy. He shared his story in hopes of showing other parents out there that it is possible.

“Contrary to popular belief that kids are a burden when studying, allow me to share️ with you my journey so far, with this little giant. Perhaps it can inspire you to take a leap of faith and commit to something that you somewhat felt that you won't have enough time and focus for.”

There is no greater motivation than a tiny human whose future you are responsible for, nor is there a greater love than a child shows. What an inspiration!

LinkedIn user Molefe Donald Tsoana shared how his toddler son helped him smash his PHD, he never hindered him. Image: LinkedIn / Molefe Donald Tsoana

Source: UGC

Mzansi father has people laughing over funeral service for son’s stuffed animal that got mauled by the dog

In related news, Briefly News reported that being a parent will have you doing some strange things… like throwing a funeral for a stuffed animal. A local father tried his best to hold back his laughter as they bid farewell to his son’s beloved teddy that got mauled by the dog, but he just couldn’t.

Children get attached to the strangest things and parents go on wild goose chases to find them when lost. This poor boy wasn’t so lucky though as their dog ripped his beloved stuffed cow to shreds.

TikTok user @jasexvangoetes felt sorry for his son when he found his teddy was ripped by their pit bull. Taking a moment to send “cow” off so that his soul would rest in peace, the dedicated dad was dying from laughter inside.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News