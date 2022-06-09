A Mzansi woman feared for her life and her and her son were stranded until a stranger showed them kindness

Wendy Pk Jojo shared how a strange man tailed her when she had a flat and waited with her and her son until help came

The people of Mzansi applauded the man for his selfless act and for setting an example for others to follow

We live in a harsh world where are immediate reaction to anyone approaching us is defensive. A woman found herself in an unfortunate situation when she popped two tyres in one trip. A kind stranger sat by her until help came and this moment restored her faith in humanity.

It is heart-breaking that you can’t lift a stranger or that you fear for your life when someone offers their help. However, there still are decent humans out there and this woman was lucky enough to encounter one.

Facebook user Wendy Pk Jojo took to the group #ImStaying to share her heart-warming story. Wendy explained how she burst a tyre and then the flat and was stranded alone with her son. A kind man who noticed her flat tailed her until she stopped and insisted on staying until he knew they were safe.

Wendy cannot thank this man enough for making sure that her and her son got home safe. This moment redefined her perception of strangers and restored her hope in humanity.

“I'm so grateful to this humble guy, in these days we live in, we as females feel scared and unsafe around men. But this guy showed me last night that there are still good guys out there and that we shouldn't judge them because of certain individuals.”

Wendy Pk Jojo shared her sweet story on Facebook and had people overflowing with hopr and happiness. Image: Facebook / Wendy Pk Jojo

Source: Facebook

The people of Mzansi clap for the kind stranger who did the right thing

While what the man did should be the norm, it is not. People took to the comment section to commend the man on his act of kindness and for setting a great example.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Shirley Proctor said:

“So nice to hear there are still caring people out. Thumbs up to the gentleman that so kindly helped you. May he be Blessed.”

Busisiwe Zwane said:

“Thank you to him, that you and your son could be home safely. May God bless him.”

Fatiema Cornelius said:

“Thankfully you are safe and no matter that you forgot his name God knows who he was and your prayer and blessings will find its way to him ”

Jeanette Rosemary Mckay said:

“There are still a lot of kind, caring folk out there.”

Kind man finds poor boy studying under streetlight at night and changes his life for good

In other feel-good news, Briefly News reported that a young boy had brought good fortune to his family and school after he was captured by CCTV in his community studying under a streetlight.

Good News Network reports that Víctor Martín Angulo Córdoba from Peru resorted to doing his homework under the streetlight because his family's home lacked electricity.

Victor's determined effort caught the eye of many persons after it went viral including the city's Mayor Arturo Fernández Bazán.

Source: Briefly News