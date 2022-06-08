A mother decided to let her son go to school in her shoes and beanie as she was not about to fight him to change

Twitter user @mbalixo_ shared snaps of her boy’s outfit choice online, explaining that sometimes you need to pick your battles

Many people had a good laugh at the situation as they too have been there, however, there were some who raised their eyebrows

When you become a parent, you quickly find out that these tiny humans are ruthless. One momma knew that letting her son go to crèche in her pink running shoes and night beanie would be a lot easier than fighting him to change… so she let it be.

Twitter user @mbalixo_ shared cute pictures of her son's random outfit choice for school. Image: Twitter / (@mbalixo_)

Source: Twitter

People have a lot to say about the other way that people parent. Unsolicited parenting advice is not warmly welcomed and most times people should just stay in their lanes.

Twitter user @mbalixo_ is the momma who let her son be and sent him to school in her pink running shoes and the beanie she wears over her hair at night. She thought it was hella cute and shared snaps on social media.

“My son wanted to go to creche in my running shoes and my beanie that I sleep in and you know what? I just left him like that.”

The cute pictures sparked a parenting debate in the comment section

While many other parents know the struggle and have done the same many times, there were those who felt the mother was not strong enough in the moment and should have told her son to change. It got a little heated.

Take a look at some of the mixed emotions:

@MathonsNelisiwe said:

“I’ve taken my son in his onsie n rain boots on a hot summer day! No change of clothes ebile! Akere he’s the adult?”

@Paballo_realm2 said:

“Let there be boundaries in adulting. Let your child know what you don’t want and what you tolerate. That allows the child that not everything he wants he can easily get. Anyway adulting ain’t got no memorandum. I salute the king though”

@Thato_Elizabeth said:

“I’ve let my daughter wear mismatch shoes to school because I really wasn't in a mood for arguing with a 2 year old. she wore a blue takkie and a pink pump that day... Dropped her off like nothing was out of the ordinary.”

@nubian6 shared:

