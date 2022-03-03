A proud momma found it funny that her small son chose pink Baby Shark flip-flops when they went shoe shopping

Taking to social media, @kemimarie shared a picture of her son wearing pink slops and made it clear that it was not her fashion choice

Some peeps found the sweet post adorable and funny while others were a little surprised over the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When you become a mother, you experience an unwavering love that you could have never dreamed possible. To this momma, her boy choosing pink shoes was nothing more than a fashion disaster, not what some made it out to be.

Social media user @kemimarie was not asking for the opinion of others when she shared her son's new shoes. Image: Twitter / @kemimarie

Source: Twitter

Primitively it is believed that boys like blue and girls like pink, however, we now live in the 21st century where pink has definitely become a unisex colour.

Social media user @kemimarie shared a picture of her son wearing pink Baby Shark flops instead of the beige ones she had picked out for him. While the shoes did not go with his outfit, the unapologetic momma was all for her son’s choice.

“Had to buy new shoes for him and all I have to say is that we have very different ideas of what looks good. I support it tho ”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Pink shoes spark debate among social media users

While the mother was not posting to get the opinion of others, best believe peeps felt the need to give it to her.

There were many mothers who had a good laugh at the situation as they too had experienced something similar, however, there were some peeps who felt there was no need for a young boy to be wearing pink shoes.

Take a look at some of the mixed reactions:

@ForeverAkeem said:

“I bet it was OVER when he saw those sharks. A sensible sandal? Mom get into this aquatic footwear! ”

@TBHKEYYY said:

“Girl get these Jesus walks slides outta here! He’s good where he’s at!”

@904TFOWLER said:

@EtoileLoba said:

@milonc_ said:

Proud mom gushes over son’s athletic achievement, peeps are in full support: “Already a legend”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thato Mokwena shared the amazing news that her son won gold at his school's athletics. The adorable little one posed proudly while standing on the Number 1 spot on the podium with his peers beside him.

Thato's post made South Africans feel a sense of pride. Peeps asked about her son's next races and where they could watch. Others asked how they could support him. Her Twitter post gained a massive 17 900 likes at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

Peeps from all over Mzansi are trying their best to make their way to his next sports day in order to support South Africa's future Olympic gold medalist.

Source: Briefly News