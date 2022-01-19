A proud mom named Thato Mokwena took to Twitter to share an image of her son's gold medal win at his school's sports day

The young man stood proudly with his gold medal on top of a podium as Thato took the snap of him before sharing it online

Saffas are feeling all kinds of pride at the little one's achievement and are scheming ways to get to his next race to show support

Thato Mokwena shared the amazing news that her son won gold at his school's athletics. The adorable little one posed proudly while standing on the Number 1 spot on the podium with his peers beside him.

Thato's post made South Africans feel a sense of pride. Peeps asked about her son's next races and where they could watch. Others asked how they could support him. Her Twitter post gained a massive 17 900 likes at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

Peeps from all over Mzansi are trying their best to make their way to his next sports day in order to support South Africa's future Olympic gold medalist.

This mom could not be more proud of her little boy for crushing it at his sports day. Image: @Thatohatsi

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the viral post below:

South Africans have all been overcome with a sense of pride for Thato's son

@Khokane shared:

"I wish was there to cheer for him, I would be the loudest."

@nes_kamogelo said:

"Let me follow you so I can smile every time you post his achievements!"

@zakesHuma wrote:

"He's genetically superior than the rest."

@DanielKeevy shared some advice:

"Brilliant! If he's interested in running, you should see what High Schools in the area have good athletic programmes!"

@mosa2_0 tweeted:

"I like how parents are supportive of their kids these days. Continue being his number 1 fan & do your best to nurture his talent. The future is bright for the young man."

@JiyaneOmnyama added:

"Congratulations to the young champ. Please keep him safe, until we see him on our screen."

