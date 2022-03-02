A lady took to Twitter and posted a picture of her boyfriend who tied the straps of her high-heels

The image was captioned with a proud statement where she confessed to being able to tie her own laces but opted to request it instead

Tweeps flooded her post with messages of approval of the deed, with some expressing their desire of being in a relationship such as hers

Twitter was abuzz after a lady posted an endearing picture of her boyfriend bent over and tying the straps of her shoes.

She gushed over her man with a caption that read:

“Asking my man to do something I easily could’ve done on my own.”

It was a clear indication of self-pride for having managed to get him to render such a mundane service.

A man who tied his girlfriend's shoes after she asked him to got Tweeps gushing over him. Image:@_benjvmins_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter peeps quickly doted on this act of chivalry as they expressed how envious they were of the lady and how pleased they were with her boyfriend. Some revealed that they wished their boyfriends would be as courteous as him.

Recognising the act for what it was, @loveeeshayyy said:

“It’s a love language.”

Jokingly taking the mickey out of the man’s behaviour, @SifisoSibanyoni4 said:

@Purple_Antidote gave a male’s perspective:

“I want to be infatuated with a woman enough to do this.”

@tha_w1z_scs offered advice on how she could return the favour:

