A bunch of men decided to participate in a social experiment to see how their women would respond to a random sweet text

Facebook page BelaBstyles shared some screenshots of some of the hilarious responses from women

It is clear to see that women were not trusting this and the people laughed at the accuracy of their responses

Almost every woman knows that when you get an overly sweet text from your man that he either wants something to he’s done something, LOL! Men put this to the test and proved that the ladies are onto them.

Facebook page BelaBstyles shared some screenshots of some of the hilarious responses from women.

Source: Getty Images

It is sad to say that most men, not all, don’t send romance novel worthy texts just because they love their women… and this experiment proved it.

Facebook page BelaBstyles shared some screenshots of responses to a social experiment that had men send a generic love-filled message to their better halves. The women’s responses are EVERYTHING!

The generic message read:

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me in this world, no other woman will ever come close.”

One woman was so annoyed by the message that she simply said, “Shut up.” It was rough out there!

Peeps weigh in on the accurate but hilarious responses

While the salty and untrusting responses were expected, they still hit hard. People were cracking up over the accuracy of what they were reading and a little sad that this is the reality of relationships nowadays.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Lucy Shibuyunji said:

“Men please learn to tell your wives nice things now see your lives ati shut up ”

Tracy Links said:

“I wish fb could record voices. Emojis can't express my laughter.”

Wendy Anderson said:

“It's the "did you steal my money" n the "did they give you money to give me n you spent it" for me”

Mothusi M Morapedi said:

“Who was suppose to be the recipient of this nonsense you've sent me..?”

