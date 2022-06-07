An old South African lady gave people life as she slid across the tiled mall floor on her shoes unapologetically

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared the amazing clip showing the gogo living her best life as if no one was watching

The clip reminded people to live life to the fullest and not to wait until they are old to do so as life is not guaranteed

There comes a time in elderly peoples’ lives where they realize the importance of not giving an ‘ish. An old lady slid across the mall floor like a child and beamed with pure joy. The video has been doing its rounds and giving people life.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE had people laughing over a clip of a gogo sliding across the mall floor.

Source: Facebook

It is refreshing to see older people having a fresh perspective on life which allows them the opportunity to live their final days to the fullest. This is exactly what a gogo did when she got her slide on in a mall.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared the heartwarming clip, highlighting how refreshing it is to see an elderly woman living her best life. The clip shows a gogo sliding across the mall's tile floor on her shoes as kids do in their socks. Her energy is EVERYTHING!

“Someone's mother decided to "Shushuluzer" at the mall...”

The people of Mzansi live for the gogo’s unapologetic energy, this is how we all should live

Seeing the pure joy on the old lady’s face left many hearts bursting. As we can take life lessons from small children, so can we from the elderly. Life is too short, slide like no one is watching!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Rebbeca Maria Gonzalez said:

“I like her already, this should be included in national sport.”

Letlhogonolo Richmond Tong said:

“We really need to have fun… South Africa is the most stressful country in the world.”

Lerato Pule said:

“When you go to town once a year, let's normalise taking our parents out once in a while.”

Tanduxolo Nyivana said:

“I wonder how is she at home... probably too much vibe... I love her”

Emma Iheaka Chikwe said:

“That's why you should allow your kids to enjoy themselves when they are small.”

