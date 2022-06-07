An old Mzansi woman was caught on camera trying to explain the trouble she was having with her phone by using eye movements

Facebook user Simthande Myeza shared the hilarious clip after she caught her breath from laughing too hard

The people of Mzansi loved how they actually understood what the woman was saying despite it being totally cray

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Elderly people and technology often do not mix well. A gogo started experiencing some issues with her cellphone so she took it to the shop and used the most hilarious eye tolling action to explain what the issue was. The cellphone repair man was defeated!80-year-old

Facebook user Simthande Myeza was crying from laughter after watching this video of an elderly woman explaining her cellphone issues with her eyes. Image Facebook / Simthande Myeza

Source: Facebook

Have you ever had a small child come up to you and make funny noises and hand actions to explain what they want? While that is precisely what this woman did to the cellphone repair man, LOL.

Facebook user Simthande Myeza shared the hilarious clip showing the old woman explaining her cell phone issues to the repair man by flicking her eyes vigorously. There are no words to describe the motion correctly, you HAVE to see it for yourself.

“It's making like this." She nailed that explanation, guys.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi were living for this gogo’s eye-rolling energy

The best explanation without words award goes to the eye-rolling gogo! People could not get enough of the clip and the part they loved most about it was that they think they actually understand what the woman is trying to get across. Pure brilliance.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Nomfundo Sithole said:

“ video of the month.”

Nonkululeko Chonco said:

“I love you mama wami uyayshaya into yakho ”

Langa Radebe said:

“Some of this foreigners they speak half English the sign language is the best.”

Nontsikelelo Sikrenya said:

“Yes Mama ”

Woman celebrates 80 year old gogo who gets MBA degree to motivate family and Mzansi shares mixed opinions

In other gogo-related news, Briefly News reported that a woman posted about a gogo who graduated with an MBA at the age of 80 years old on Twitter and got tongues wagging among tweeps.

The lady shared gogo's graduation pic and concluded the cation with the words:

"Never give up on your dreams."

Source: Briefly News