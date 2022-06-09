Times are changing and that sometimes means that a woman will be earning more than a man, and it is okay

A publication got three men who have been in the situation of a woman earning more than them and found that once they put their ego aside, it made no difference

Society has forced us to believe, based on primitive beliefs, that men should always earn more than a woman or they are not a man

Gone are the days when men bring home the bacon and women cook it. Some women are now earning far more than their partners and some men are even staying home to play the role a woman once used to.

According to social norms, men are supposed to earn more than their wives and take care of their families.

Source: Getty Images

A patriarchal mindset still exists strongly in South Africa as culture and religion primitively stipulated the ‘roles’ of a man and woman. However, the world has evolved and it is no longer the way Adam and Eve once knew it.

W24 got in touch with three Mzansi men whose wives earn more than they do to discuss what this means for them as men and their relationship as a whole. Turns out, the men are hella chill with it and have not let it change their relationship nor make them feel less of a man.

45-year-old Allen Johnson admitted that he was a little jealous at first, however, respects his wife more than ever before as she carried them both at one stage when he was unemployed. Sharing financial responsibility is the new norm and there is no shame in it. At one point Allen even took on the roles which primitively would have been expected of a female.

“I was earning less than her at that point, so we accepted that her job was the most important, and that left family responsibilities (Interrupting work to fetch kids from school, for example) to me."

Simon Saunders dated a lady who earned more than he did. Being a 33-year-old Mzansi male, Simon felt a little intimidated as he was always taught that it was a man’s job to be the breadwinner. It took some time to change his mindset and once he realised what he had been taught was irrelevant, it changed him for the better.

Cameron Van Zyl is a 35-year-old male who understands that things are not how they used to be. A two-income household is needed to survive and sometimes that means a woman earning more than a man. The only reason Cam would like to earn more is so that he could do more for his lady, not because he wants to be above her.

"I don't mind earning less than my partner, but I do wish I was earning more so that I could contribute more and spoil her more often, too."

Daily Mail UK reported that it has been found that many men are now attracted to boss babes. Professional women have become extremely attractive and men are now searching for them, not feeling intimidated by them.

It is refreshing to see men unapologetically admitting that their ladies earn more than they do and that, at times, they have even carried them completely. Times are changing and that means mindsets need to change too. We need to teach our sons that women are equal in a relationship and that roles should be shared where they fit, not based on primitive patriarchal driven gender stereotypes.

