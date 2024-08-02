Makoti Flexes Working in Logistics, Netizens Stan Her: “Proud of You Somtshazi Vhaa”
- A beautiful woman flexed being a makoti and a proud code 14 truck driver, breaking stereotypes
- The wife was captured in a TikTok video rocking a makoti attire and getting into a large truck
- The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with positive messages
A beautiful makoti flexed working in the logistics industry. The lady was captured in a TikTok video rocking her makoti attire at work.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @diehard167, the woman is climbing on a Coca-Cola code 14 truck. She is dressed in her makoti attire. The lady has broken the stereotype that a code 14 truck should be driven by a male.
In her case, she even went further to show that being a makoti does not restrict you to being a housewife. The lady seemed to love and enjoy her work.
Makoti flexes driving a Code 14 truck
Watch the TikTok video below:
TikTokkers root for makoti who drives a truck
The video gained over 20k likes, with many online users commending the woman for being proud of her work despite the stereotypes that are there.
@Mingiza_J admired:
"This is thee best thing I've seen kule internet, halala ntombi 🥰🥰🥰."
@Macindy Molefe was proud:
"🥺🥺🥺I pray for the protection against your life sthandwa."
@user159661107974 said:
"Cute cuter cutest koti 💋💋❤️❤️❤️you go make us proud as women of mzantsi on male industry hope there's more behind you 🙏🫂💋💋."
@Mshengu loved:
"Indlondlokazi yeTruck😍😍😍😍😍."
@Zandile Zantya expressed:
"I see me in her ❤🥰."
@Malanga wrote:
"Love you angel be safe out there."
@John_Dilinga commented:
"Proud of you Somtshazi vhaa."
@zikay said:
"This made my day and I feel so positive."
