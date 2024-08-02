A beautiful woman flexed being a makoti and a proud code 14 truck driver, breaking stereotypes

The wife was captured in a TikTok video rocking a makoti attire and getting into a large truck

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with positive messages

A makoti broke stereotypes in the logistics industry. Images: @diehard167

Source: TikTok

A beautiful makoti flexed working in the logistics industry. The lady was captured in a TikTok video rocking her makoti attire at work.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @diehard167, the woman is climbing on a Coca-Cola code 14 truck. She is dressed in her makoti attire. The lady has broken the stereotype that a code 14 truck should be driven by a male.

In her case, she even went further to show that being a makoti does not restrict you to being a housewife. The lady seemed to love and enjoy her work.

Makoti flexes driving a Code 14 truck

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers root for makoti who drives a truck

The video gained over 20k likes, with many online users commending the woman for being proud of her work despite the stereotypes that are there.

@Mingiza_J admired:

"This is thee best thing I've seen kule internet, halala ntombi 🥰🥰🥰."

@Macindy Molefe was proud:

"🥺🥺🥺I pray for the protection against your life sthandwa."

@user159661107974 said:

"Cute cuter cutest koti 💋💋❤️❤️❤️you go make us proud as women of mzantsi on male industry hope there's more behind you 🙏🫂💋💋."

@Mshengu loved:

"Indlondlokazi yeTruck😍😍😍😍😍."

@Zandile Zantya expressed:

"I see me in her ❤🥰."

@Malanga wrote:

"Love you angel be safe out there."

@John_Dilinga commented:

"Proud of you Somtshazi vhaa."

@zikay said:

"This made my day and I feel so positive."

Young lady stuns Mzansi with ownership of truck

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 19-year-old woman who owns a truck.

The young lady revealed that she was 19 and owned a truck of her own, which impressed many people online. @sese_2.0 also encouraged all young people to follow their dreams no matter what. The stunner video amazed and encouraged many young people to pursue their dreams.

Source: Briefly News