A woman in logistics was captured in a TikTok video showing off her impressive truck-driving skills

The lady confidently got through a tight spot with ease and left men on the sidewalk in astonishment

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the woman for her driving skills

The internet was left shaken after a video of a woman driving a large truck made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mafofie, the woman is seen in a large truck trying to get through a tight spot. She managed to get through it and left many stunned.

Men who were standing on the sidewalk watched the woman with amazement as she showed off her driving skills. The shock came because it is rare to find women who drive large trucks. The TikTokker stanned the lady.

"Never been soo proud of this gender."

Woman impresses with code 14 driving skills

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

TikTok users were amazed by the woman's driving skills

The video garnered over 1 million views, with many online users impressed by the woman's driving skills.

@Dee commented:

"I’ll never forget 2019 in Witbank I saw a lady handling a 34 ton like it was a Picanto‍."

@proverbs 8:10 said:

"I’m so glad coca-cola and other companies like Sasol are prioritising women empowerment in the logistics industry ."

@Maka was impressed:

"She’s so cool!‍"

@ZIKODE DK shared:

"Nice one sisters. We had a Wi-Fi problem for 2 months and a lot of guys came to fix but were failing to fix it but their company sent 3ladies and two guys, the 3ladies were in charge and they fixed it."

Woman ventures into truck driving

In the previous story, Briefly News reported about a woman who stunned Mzansi after venturing into a truck driving career.

Nosihle Zulu has chosen to pursue a career as a truck driver. She shared a TikTok video to answer questions about her career. Her inspiring journey served as a powerful reminder that passion knows no gender and that women are more than capable of excelling in traditionally male-dominated fields.

