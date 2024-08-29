One lady in Mzansi went viral after she flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video, and peeps loved it

The footage caught the attention of many, clocking over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans were proud of the stunner as they showered her with heartwarming messages

A woman shared one of the proudest moments in her life, and people loved it. She posted a video on TikTok, which has since gone viral.

A woman picked up her brand new Golf GTI with her kids in a TikTok video. Image: @rethabiletarbiewadi

Woman takes her kids to go and collect a new Golf 8 GTI

One mom flexed her achievement for the world to see. The stunner, who goes by handle @rethabiletarbiewadi, showed off how she took her children to go and pick up her new whip.

The hun then goes on to unveil her car, which was a red Golf 8 GTI, and the online community was amazed. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok.

Watch the wholesome video.

Mzansi shared the lady's excitement

The video garnered over 1.1 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users showered the mom with love and congratulatory messages.

BMD_Langa said:

"Congratulations, my sister."

Tools was proud of the woman saying:

"As gents, we salute you."

Kay commented:

"Congratulations as a fellow woman, I’m inspired."

KayLeb10 wrote:

"Congratulations, Mommy, Teacher ke Mama."

Capro____t shared:

"Have happy, safe, exciting kilometres; it’s a beauty."

Therry expressed:

"Congratulations, seeing another woman buying this particular car really motivates me to work way harder, and it's possible. ahhh, halala halala my sister."

SA maths teacher buys first brand new car with cash in heartwarming video

Briefly News previously reported that an educator flexed her big girl purchase in a TikTok video making rounds online, and people loved it.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones.

