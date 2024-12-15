The MK Party lifted the lid on its one-year anniversary with a rally in Durban on Sunday, 15 December 2024

The Party will host a gala dinner on 16 December, its founding date, as it announces itself as a political force

For the gala dinner, a seat alongside former President Jacob Zuma at the platinum table will cost R2 million

The MK Party heralded its first anniversary at Durban’s Moses Mabhida on Sunday, 15 December 2024, announcing itself as a political force. Images: @ZANewsFlash, @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party held its much-raved-about first anniversary celebrations at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The organisation put together two commemorative events as it exerts itself as a potent political force in South Africa.

MK Party celebrates anniversary in Durban

It lifted the lid with an anniversary rally on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hospitality packages for the event — individual access and a 30-seater corporate hospitality suite — have been priced at R5,000 and R150,000, respectively.

The MK Party will host a gala dinner at the Olive Convention Centre on Monday, its founding date.

A seat alongside party leader, former President Jacob Zuma, will cost R2 million.

The party said the anniversary celebrations aimed to mark a significant milestone in the party's unity, growth, and leadership journey.

A clip on its X page showed Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu ushering in the event. Watch the video below.

Launched months ahead of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections in May, it quickly rose to prominence, becoming the official opposition in Parliament.

It also garnered the highest number of votes in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) before forming a coalition government with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA).

Thousands are expected to attend the anniversary celebrations, while Zuma will address supporters at the event.

Another video showed a packed stadium ahead of his address, and the mood was electric as the crowd led with a song.

Source: Briefly News