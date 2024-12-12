Politics and media revived collaborative ties after the EFF and eNCA resolved to put past differences aside

The political party on 12 December 2024 got the first day of its national elective conference underway

Many observers chirped as they reacted to the news about the reconciliation, with plenty of theories online

The EFF and eNCA have started a new chapter after being uncooperative for five years. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — In a notable twist, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and news channel eNCA reconciled after a years-long fallout.

The news comes as the Red Berets' national elective conference to choose new leadership began in Johannesburg on Thursday, 12 December 2024.

EFF, eNCA bury the hatchet

The two sides had fallen out of favour with each other in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

At the time, the news channel walked out of the EFF’s National People's Assembly after party leader Julius Malema belittled a political reporter.

The reporter had asked whether it had received a financial donation from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank to organise the conference.

In typical fashion, when feeling attacked or undermined, Malema chewed the reporter's head off, referring to them as a "stupid journalist".

Subsequently, the news channel pulled its reporters, anchors and technical team from covering the event. That continued to be the case as the channel kept its distance.

That all changed on Thursday, the EFF noted.

"eNCA [recognises] the unfortunate [move] to pull out. Both sides acknowledge [how] resolving the impasse took longer than necessary. This resultantly affected both parties' ability to constructively engage with their audiences and constituents.”

The EFF said it and the news channel recognised the media and political parties' vital role in deepening democracy and that an open and critical dialogue was essential.

"The parties have affirmed their shared commitment to fostering [good relations] looking ahead. They will work together in a way that prioritises transparency, accountability, and the public interest.

“The parties believe that this approach will enhance their ability to serve citizens while contributing positively to the democratic landscape.”

Meanwhile, Malema is set to be re-elected for a third term without opposition amid conflicting reports of MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's participation.

Onlookers make glaring observations

On social media, onlookers raved about the reconciliation between the EFF and eNCA, offering their assessments of what this signalled.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@Sthembi19281518 wrote:

"The guy is under pressure from MK. He needs his white Monopoly Media to back him."

@Bhuda_Mthura said:

"Becoming friends to attack MK. Mara Msholozi is powerful."

@Brettbenraphael added:

"Clowns needing other clowns. How sweet."

@hawXli interrupted:

"'Julius Malema and news channel eNCA have reconciled'. There, I fixed it for you."

@unethicalz noted:

"They [are] both uniting for their common enemy, who is Zuma. Nothing new here. We know Julius."

Source: Briefly News