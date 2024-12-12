The RAF has noted a disturbing trend in which prospective claimants come up with ruses to benefit fraudulently

The agency highlighted cases in which people intentionally threw themselves at cars to try to make claims

It said numerous motorists, claiming to be affected by the now-growing trend, had reported numerous incidents

The Road Accident Fund has warned against claimants who falsely try to claim by deliberately causing accidents. Images: @RAF_SA

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Deseparate South Africans who throw themselves at moving cars and then make fraudulent accident claims will not receive a penny.

This is after the Road Accident Fund (RAF) noted a disturbing trend of would-be claimants deliberately putting themselves in harm's way.

RAF cautions claimants against ruse

However, the government agency sternly warned that it would not process claims made by individuals who sought compensation by instigating a ruse.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

RAF spokesperson Mcintosh Polela said numerous calls had come in from drivers claiming to be affected by the trend.

"They reported observing people standing in front of cars or on the side of the road and waiting for them to stop or to slow down — enough that they don't get killed when they make contact with the car," said Polela.

"We picked up on videos, which we thought were spoofs or [social media] content. But, later, drivers became increasingly concerned about their safety and would be found liable."

He stressed that the RAF did not compensate claimants who intentionally caused an accident, even if it resulted in serious injuries or death.

SA homes in on RAF scheme

Local social media users had plenty of chirps about the uncanny tactic employed by some to make a quick buck.

Others hit out at the RAF claims process for genuine cases.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@TboozeSA wrote:

"RAF has way too many loopholes. They should operate like an insurance. If you got injured while breaking the law, then they shouldn’t pay."

@mandisa_f said:

"Throw themselves?? Is this a joke or something?"

@Smadzadzahun added:

"I can't believe people are brave enough to put my thoughts into action."

@BafanaSurprise noted:

"South Africans aren’t beating the allegations."

@Slimjan94 shared:

"'Growing trend'? It has been happening for years."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News