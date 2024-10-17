The Road Accident Fund revealed that it has discovered duplicate payments to beneficiaries

The RAF is working with the Special Investigating Unit to recover over R1 billion in duplicate payments

South Africans expressed a loss of trust in government institutions and called for incompetent staff to be axed

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The CEO of the Road Accident Fund, Lorraine Francoise, revealed that the RAF uncovered duplicate payments worth R1.2 billion.

RAF bleeding from duplicate payments

RAF appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts to report on the State Fund's financial performance. Francoise said they are in league with the Special Investigating Unit and have recovered R1.2 billion in duplicate payments.

SCOPA is concerned about RAF

SCOPA expressed concern about RAF's financial outcomes for the past three financial years. The committee said that RAF's reverse audit outcome is partly due to RAF refusing to use accounting practices as prescribed by the Public Finance Management Act.

South Africans are not happy

Netizens on Facebook were disappointed in RAF, and some called for stern action.

Anele Anale Sihange said:

"None of these government institutions have credibility anymore. All of them are just as crooked."

Elias said:

"Anything from the ANC is rotten. Even those who say they are protecting the real ANC are wasting time."

Desiré van der Merwe said:

"Get rid of people that can't do the job. It's a lot of money."

Shumani Ramavhona said:

"Corruption is everywhere in our country. They apply today and get cash, then come again with the same document and apply again."

Lindsay Brown said:

"And here, my son's application was denied."

