Julius Malema has received support from the party's Gauteng structures to lead for another term

Malema is expected to be elected for a third term after the National People’s Assembly

Some South Africans believe that no one would dare challenge Malema for leadership

The EFF in Gauteng have backed Julius Malema to lead the party for a third term, but it's left South Africans divided. Image: Leon Sadiki

Julius Malema has been backed to lead the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for a third term.

The EFF will host its third National People’s Assembly, where it will elect new leadership.

The assembly will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre from Thursday, December 12, to Sunday, December 15.

EFF Gauteng backs Malema

As the conference gets underway, the EFF in Gauteng has backed Malema to lead the party once more.

Malema co-founded the EFF with Floyd Shivambu in 2013 and has led the Red Berets for two terms.

EFF leader in Gauteng Nkululeko Dunga explained that every single member of the party had a right to vote, but they had complete faith in Malema.

“We can safely tell you that the provincial general assembly of the EFF in Gauteng pronounced itself to state that we have very much utmost confidence in Julius Malema to take us forward,” he said.

Malema is expected to be elected leader once more, as no one is likely to contest the position. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi remains a popular member of the party, but he was reportedly banned from the elective conference.

Opinions divided over EFF’s conference

South Africans are divided over the news, with some believing that there was no one else to go up against Malema, while others argued that the EFF was a dying party anywhere.

@Ndlombango joked:

“As if there was another candidate to contest against Juju🤣.”

@YSarjou stated:

“Nobody is going to accept the nomination to contest Malema, for obvious reasons.”

@AmogelangRSA3 added:

“They don't have a choice. Otherwise, they are out.”

Hein Siepker said:

“Keep him; then they will lose more voters, weakening the party more.”

PK Paige added:

“The party will die if he doesn't. He's like Buthelezi, Holomisa, De Lille, and Kenneth from the ACDP. All these people Are their parties.”

Sbu Sibeko stated:

“Nope. Because he is a dictator, and no one will ever challenge him. If someone from the EFF challenges him, they will be dead men walking.”

Mike Lombard said:

“Don't worry. They are a dead brand. Going nowhere fast.”

Malema to deal with silent leaders

In a related article, Julius Malema said he was coming after leaders who he believes are too quiet.

During a recent media briefing, he claimed those behind his downfall were aligned with Floyd Shivambu.

Briefly News reported that South Africans slammed him and accused him of displaying dictatorial tendencies.

