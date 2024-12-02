Floyd Shivambu responded to Julius Malema's statements during the MK Party's anniversary celebrations

Malema recently said Jacob Zuma was trying to recruit EFF members and called the MK Party enemy number one

South Africans are split over Shivambu's response, with some praising him for his mature response to the statement

In a response to Julius Malema's statements about the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu reiterated that they were not out to destroy the EFF. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Per-Anders Pettersson

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is not out to destroy anyone, particularly not the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Those were the sentiments of the MK Party’s Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu was speaking at the party’s anniversary celebrations at Vosloorus Stadium when he made the comments.

Shivambu responds to Julius Malema’s comments

Shivambu, who left the Red Berets for Jacob Zuma’s political movement, discussed his new party’s growth within a year when asked to comment on Malema.

Malema has taken aim at the MK Party of late, declaring them enemy number one, saying that Zuma had made it his mission to recruit EFF members.

While Shivambu stated that he had not seen some of Malema’s recent comments, he reiterated that uMkhonto weSizwe did not exist to destroy any political party.

“There’s no need to destroy the Economic Freedom Fighters. The MK can get two-thirds of the majority in terms of the vote in South Africa without taking a single vote from the EFF,” he said.

South Africans divided by Shivambu’s comments

Social media users were split over Shivambu’s comments, with some siding with the MK Party and others criticising them.

@mkoo7gp said:

“He can go to hell with unity ya go nkga.”

@VoteMKParty added:

“MK Party is the only political party with the capacity to run this country and dismantle imperialist systems.”

@Ishiba_Kekana stated:

“You can't unite people if you lack integrity. We can't unite if I can't trust that you mean what you say. Tomorrow, you want to change and say you were misled. You can't unite with scheming people.”

@KatlehoPhotolo noted:

“Our SG is very clear. No time for insults or sideshows. This is what we call superior logic. Gwaza'mkhonto.”

@Tson_Tso said:

“The EFF will never collaborate with MK. You think President Julius Malema is the one who rejected you, but the truth is the ground forces guide Malema. The ground forces are the ones who rejected the MK.”

@ZamaMng15474401:

“The type of maturity and leadership we want. The only SG that makes sense. No shouting, no insults, no gossip.”

Malema criticises Zuma

In a related article, Malema recently took a cheap shot at Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Briefly News reported that Juju claimed that Zuma was too old to unite Africans and that only the EFF could do so.

South Africans said that Malema only insulted Zuma to get some relevance back for his party.

