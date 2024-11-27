Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema wants Jacob Zuma to pay back the money

Malema claims that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president owes the EFF for legal fees

The Red Berets Commander In Chief has threatened to attach Nkandla if Zuma doesn't pay

Julius Malema wants Jacob Zuma to pay back the money or risk losing Nkandla. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema wants Jacob Zuma to pay back the money.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader claims that Zuma owes the Red Berets unpaid legal fees.

Malema has been firing shots at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president in recent days as more high-profile members leave the EFF to join the former state president’s movement.

Malema says Zuma hasn’t forgiven EFF for cases

Speaking to supporters outside the Constitutional Court, where the EFF are fighting the Phala Phala matter, Malema turned his attention to Zuma.

He said that Zuma never paid the legal fees he owed the party every time they took him to court.

“All the cases we won against Jacob Zuma he never paid the legal fees. Zuma owes us legal fees. We have a court order that he must pay us our money,” Malema said.

He added that Msholozi had not forgiven the EFF for those matters.

Malema threatens to attach Nkandla

Malema then added that he spoke to his lawyers about attaching Zuma’s homestead in KwaZulu-Natal if he did not comply with the order to pay the money.

“We have instructed our lawyer to attach Nkandla so that the man pays back the money. We want our money. He wants to play dirty, bring it on, bring us our money; otherwise, we are attaching Nkandla,” he added.

Malema gave Zuma until the end of Wednesday, 27 November, to pay up.

South Africans worried about Malema

Social media users are concerned about the EFF leader and questioned why he wanted to start a fight with the MK Party instead of uniting with them.

@nkulipp said:

“This guy is so bitter.”

@ZiyaMadlakes asked:

“Why so much fighting?”

@AmukelaniMoyani stated:

“Malema is hurt by Jacob Zuma dismantling his EFF.”

@MusaMzilikazi said:

“This is the end of EFF. We are fighting to unite black people, yet the EFF is fighting to divide us. Malema's political career has come to an end.”

@UrbanStreetZA added:

“EFF is down so bad😩.”

@Nkosi_Shebi stated:

“Whatever Julius Malema is smoking is truly dangerous.”

@MasondoDr said:

“Floyd’s resignation really rattled Malema. The man is emotionally struggling to recover.”

Malema criticises Zuma

In a related article, Malema recently took a cheap shot at Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Briefly News reported that Juju claimed that Zuma was too old to unite Africans and that only the EFF could do so.

South Africans said that Malema only insulted Zuma to get some relevance back for his party.

Source: Briefly News