Gayton McKenzie denied that he interfered in investigations into the disappearance of Joslin Smith

The investigation officer claimed that social media users, including McKenzie, hampered the case with their posts

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture said he only stepped in when police called off the search after six days

Gayton McKenzie denied that he hampered police investigations during the early stages of the search for Joslin Smith. Image: Frennie Shivambu

WESTERN CAPE - Gayton McKenzie has denied that he ever interfered with the Joslin Smith investigations.

McKenzie was very active in the search for the little girl from Middlepos who went missing on 19 February 2024 but insists that he wasn’t interfering in the investigations.

McKenzie clarified his role in helping search for the Saldanha Bay girl after comments made by the investigating officer during the ongoing trial. Racquel "Kelly" Smith, her partner Jacquin "Boeta" Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were arrested in connection with her disappearance and are currently on trial for it.

Investigating officer says investigations hampered by McKenzie and others

During his testimony on 27 March 2025, Captain Wesley Lombard, the investigating officer in the case, noted how many social media users were doing live broadcasts and spreading their theories about the case. He added that some even spread misinformation that the search was called off because the police didn’t have enough resources.

Lombard then noted that during the early stages of the search, a video surfaced of the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture interviewing Steveno Van Rhyn. In the video, Van Rhyn said Joslin was sold to a sangoma and that Ayanda Litoni was part of the sale. Litoni is Lourencia Lombaard’s partner. The information led to community members targeting the couple and reportedly torturing them for three weeks.

The investigating officer noted that there were other instances where McKenzie and other social media users hampered the case with their utterances.

“I heard about it as people were showing me videos. There were many people on TikTok, including McKenzie, who said the police didn't have enough resources,” he said.

He explained that this was untrue.

Captain Wesley Lombard claimed that social media users and Gayton McKenzie hampered investigations. Image: Jaco Marais

McKenzie denies interfering in investigations

During an interview with SABC News, McKenzie denied interfering with investigations, instead explaining how he helped.

The minister explained that he stepped in after the investigation was closed, and it was the police who asked for his help in locating Boeta and Kelly.

You can watch that interview below.

