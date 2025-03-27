The African National Congress caucus leader in Cape Town resigned before a crunch council meeting

Banele Majingo was due to lead a motion of no confidence against the speaker when he joined the Democratic Alliance

Majiingo's sudden switch between rival parties sparked mixed reactions on social media

ANC caucus leader Banele Majingo resigned from the ANC and joined the DA before a crunch council meeting. Image: Phill Magakoe/ @TheKiffness (X)

WESTERN CAPE - It’s often said that anything can happen in politics, and that was the case in Cape Town on 27 March 2025.

A City of Cape Town council sitting descended into a bit of chaos when the African National Congress caucus leader resigned before the council meeting and joined the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Banele Majingo was due to lead a motion of no confidence against the DA speaker Felicity Purchase before he quit the party.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and other DA party members welcomed Banela Majingo after he ditched the ANC for the opposition. Image: @KayaNews

Majingo explains his decision in his resignation letter

In his official resignation letter, Majingo explained his decision by saying that his values were more aligned with those of the DA.

“After careful consideration, I have come to realise that my personal values and principles are now more aligned with those of the Democratic Alliance,” he said.

“I am committed to their pursuit of clean governance and economic growth. I am increasingly impressed with their commitment to deliver for poor residents and the unemployed,” he added.”

Geordin Hill-Lewis celebrates the news

Taking to social media, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis celebrated the news.

The mayor described it as an extraordinary moment, saying that he wasn’t sure anything like that had happened before.

Hill-Lewis also addressed ANC councillors, members and voters, saying that if they felt the same way as Councillor Majingo, he invited them to join the DA.

You can watch his celebration below.

South Africans weigh in on Majingo’s move

Majingo’s decision sparked mixed reactions as some said it was a good thing while others said he was making the move for more money.

Venolin Vinny said:

“Don't blame the man. Now he will know what work is. The DA will make him sebenza. The DA gets their monies worth out the person.”

Tubaletu Madwantsi stated:

“Until they talk about stopping corruption and increasing VAT, then they must lose members and supporters.”

Abdul Khaan added:

“He knows what is right.”

Sri S Mfecane claimed:

“They promised him a huge position. To these guys, it's all about money.”

Thabo Masaswivona Shabangu joked:

“If you can't beat them, join them😂.”

Ratji Constandy stated:

“Sellouts everywhere 😩.”

Etienne Schut said:

“And slowly but surely they are seeing the light.”

Annelene Hartnick claimed:

“This isn’t even floor crossing but rather money talking.

