uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Floyd Shivambu claims that criticism against him was made by anonymous elements

The MK Party Secretary-General stated that no formal complaint about him or any party leader has been received

Shivambu also weighed in on the disciplinary action being taken against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Floyd Shivambu said that anonymous elements have criticised him, but no one has formally complained. Image: Elias Mbuwane

KWAZULU-NATAL – Floyd Shivambu has had his fair share of detractors since joining the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President has earned some criticism from MK Party members, but according to him, none of these were formal complaints.

Shivambu left the EFF in August 2024 and has since been appointed as the Secretary-General of Jacob Zuma’s movement.

Shivambu says no formal complaints registered

Despite the backlash levelled against him during his tenure as Secretary-General, Shivambu stated that it was from anonymous elements.

He made the statement while speaking to the media at an MK Party National High Command meeting on 26 March. He also emphasised that it wasn’t just that complaints weren’t made about him, but also none of the party’s leadership.

"There are anonymous elements which we do not know. There’s never been anyone who came to a meeting of uMkhonto weSizwe to express a view about any of its leaders, not in this meeting or any provincial meeting," he said.

Some members of the party have accused him of lacking understanding and competence in key areas, while others callled for his resignation.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s criticism of Shivambu

While the Secretary-General maintains that no one has formally complained, there has been public criticism of him.

Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has been very vocal about her dislike for the former EFF member, tweeting that he was the worst thing to happen to the party. She was forced to apologise for the offensive post. Shivambu also touched on the action that had been taken against her.

"I think the issue of Ms Duduzile is being handled elsewhere as part of the disciplinary issues."

